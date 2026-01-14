Jammu Colder Than Kashmir Fog Disrupts Life

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu witnessed an exceptionally cold day on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of just 7.4 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees below the seasonal average, officials of the Meteorological Department said.

The reading stands as the fourth-lowest maximum temperature recorded in Jammu in the past four decades. Colder daytime temperatures were earlier recorded in 1986 at 5.0 degrees Celsius, in 2013 at 6.7 degrees Celsius, and in 2016 at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city also registered a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees below the normal for this time of the winter season.

Interestingly, Jammu emerged as the coldest recorded place in the Union territory on Tuesday, registering lower temperatures than several high-altitude locations in the Kashmir Valley.

The snowbound resort of Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam registered a daytime high of 10.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Srinagar witnessed a comparatively warmer day, recording a maximum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius. Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, remained significantly warmer at 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius.

As seen last week, residents of Jammu once again woke up to dense fog on Wednesday, which disrupted air and rail traffic to and from the city.