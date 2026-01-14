MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Turning personal hardship into academic triumph, Tabin Reyaz of Government Higher Secondary School Mattan has secured a perfect 500 out of 500 to top the Class 12 Arts stream, achieving the milestone through self-study and without any private coaching.

Tabin said the achievement came after two emotionally and personally difficult years during which he was unable to leave home due to his mother's illness.“I had planned to go to Srinagar or even Delhi for studies, but circumstances did not allow me to leave. What seemed like a setback eventually became a blessing in disguise,” he said.

He attributed his success to disciplined self-study during Classes 11 and 12 and the strong academic support provided by his school.“I owe this result to my school. The teachers, along with the non-teaching staff, supported and motivated me throughout. I am deeply thankful to all of them,” Tabin said.

He also acknowledged the role of his earlier schooling in shaping his academic foundation.“The schools I studied in earlier helped me build a strong base, which proved crucial at this stage,” he added.

Recalling the moment he learned about his result, Tabin said it was an intensely emotional experience.“I was praying when I came to know about the result. After two very tough years, everyone around me was crying. It was an unforgettable moment,” he said.

Tabin said his father is a cloth merchant and described the achievement as a proud moment for his family.“I plan to spend some time with my parents in Delhi before moving ahead with my future plans,” he said.

Beyond academics, Tabin has a long-standing interest in writing.“I have been writing since after Class 8 and have worked on several manuscripts. I have also been writing a book for the last three years and will continue writing,” he said.