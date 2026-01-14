Govt, Pvt Schools In J&K Share Top Honours Across Streams
Science
In the Science stream, Hafsa of Kashmir Harvard Higher Secondary School, Habak secured a perfect 500 marks to top the list. She was followed by Aidah Nasti of Islamia Hanifa Institute, Lal Chowk Anantnag, Asra of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh Srinagar, Athar Aijaz Shah of Candid Higher Secondary School, Nowgam Srinagar, and Azka Rafiq Bhat of Government Higher Secondary School, Chanapora, all of whom scored 499 marks.
Commerce
In the Commerce stream, Sauliha Nabi Wani of Harvard Higher Secondary School, Habak Naseem Bagh Srinagar emerged as the top scorer with 498 marks. She was followed by Huran Gulzar of RP School, Malabagh Srinagar, Maryam Ashraf of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nawakadal Srinagar, and Muneeza Hakeem of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Zadibal Srinagar, who scored 497 marks each. Areeba Iqbal Gunjoo of Green Valley Educational Institute, Ellahibagh Srinagar secured 496 marks.
