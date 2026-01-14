JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exams Out Girls Outscore Boys

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 annual regular examinations as the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday declared the results, recording an overall pass percentage of 84 percent in Class 10 and 85 percent in Class 12.

Officials said that 85.03 percent of the 94,845 students who appeared in the Class 10 examinations qualified. Of these, 47,736 were boys and 47,109 were girls. The results showed that girls were marginally ahead, with 40,408 girls, or 85.78 percent, clearing the exams compared to 40,242 boys, or 84.30 percent.

A total of 16,550 students secured Grade A1 in Class 10, followed by 14,398 who received Grade A2.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from November 3 across 994 examination centres set up by the Board in the Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division. Of the enrolled candidates, 68,804 were from ten districts of Kashmir, while 25,224 were from eight districts of Jammu's winter zone areas. Additionally, 660 students from Kargil and 95 from Leh district appeared in the exams.

For Class 12, officials said that 85 percent of the 70,735 students who appeared in the annual regular examinations qualified. Girls continued to lead the performance chart, with 86 percent clearing the exam, while the pass percentage among boys stood at 82 percent.