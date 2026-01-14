403
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc.: Announced significant progress in its powdery mildew (PM) resistance research, nearly one year after the company's breakthrough discovery of a novel source of genetic resistance against powdery mildew, PM2. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $5.91.
