2026-01-14 03:13:50
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc.: Announced significant progress in its powdery mildew (PM) resistance research, nearly one year after the company's breakthrough discovery of a novel source of genetic resistance against powdery mildew, PM2. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $5.91.

