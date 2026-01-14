Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-14 03:13:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides additional context and interpretation of tungsten assay results from its 2025 surface exploration program at the Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia, further to its January 6th, 2026, news release. The 2025 program was designed to systematically verify historical mineral occurrences and expand the geochemical dataset across the property using modern analytical techniques. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading off $0.01 at $0.17.

MENAFN14012026000212011056ID1110600390



Baystreet.ca

