Agnico, Amerigo, Aya At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Allied Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $37.16. Allied rose 1.4% on volume of 500 shares
Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $69.04. Barrick rose 2.0% on volume of 500 shares
ATCO Ltd. (T.X) Hit a new 52-week High of $57.75. Last week, ATCO declared a first quarter dividend of 51.96 cents per Class I non-voting and Class II voting share a 3% increase over the 50.45 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $272.11. Tuesday, Agnico Eagle rose 2.6% on volume of 1,127,655 shares
Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $1.50. Alphamin rose 7.9% on volume of 8,400 shares
Abitibi Metals Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-week High of 54 cents. Tuesday, Abitibi announced the commencement of its Phase 4 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, located in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $5.49. Tuesday, Amerigo reported 2025 production results from Minera Valle Central, the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $24.77. Last week, Aris updated the Segovia mineral reserve and resource estimates with an effective date of November 28, 2025. Measured and indicated mineral resources increased by 7% to 3.6 million ounces of gold (Moz), up from 3.4 Moz in the 2024 estimate, while inferred resources increased by 12% to 2.9 Moz, reflecting continued exploration success and resource growth at Segovia.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $5.60. Arizona Sonoran today outlines the initial steps to demonstrate operational readiness at the Cactus Project through its fully-funded 2026 work plan and highlights the corporate and developmental progress throughout 2025.
Alta Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $1.38. Tuesday, Alta Copper provided answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the arrangement involving Alta Copper, Fortescue Ltd and Nascent Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue.
Antimony Resources Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-week High of 67 cents. Antimony said its exploration focus in the first half of 2026 at Bald Hill will be to further develop high-grade stibnite-bearing antimony mineralization.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Units AX) Hit a new 52-week High of $8.62. Last Thursday, Sandpiper Group. together with its joint actors, increased its position in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to 21.47%.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week High of $24.00. Tuesday, Aya announced record quarterly production, recoveries, and throughput at its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2025. Record silver production of 1.37 million ounces up 2% from Q3-2025.
Blackrock Silver Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week High of $1.46. Last week, Blackrock announced the completion of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on December 24, 2025. 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by Eric Sprott, purchased an aggregate of C$6,999,960 of the Offering.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units BTB) Hit a new 52-week High of $14.20. BTB announced today that the monthly cash distribution for the month of January 2026 is $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on February 17th, 2026, to unitholders of record on January 31st, 2026.
