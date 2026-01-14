403
Kuwait FM Receives Vatican Secretary Of State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received visiting Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and his delegation upon their arrival at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday.
During his visit, Cardinal Parolin is scheduled to hold several meetings with Kuwait's political leadership and senior officials, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The discussions will cover aspects of cooperation between Kuwait and the Vatican City State, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest, according to the statement. (end)
