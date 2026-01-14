MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LongPoint ETFs (MOAT) Opens the Market

January 14, 2026 10:53 AM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Mark Raes, Chief Product Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint ETFs" or "LongPoint"), Chris Thom, Chief Executive Officer, Moat Financial, and their teams, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the first Moat branded put writing strategy ETF (TSX: MOAT).



The investment objective of MOAT is to provide high income and moderate capital growth primarily by writing put options on a portfolio of North American securities and investing, from time-to-time, directly in these securities.

LongPoint offers a suite of proprietary and partnership ETFs and this collaboration with Moat Financial marks the sixth ETF launched since inception under its unique partnership ETF platform. LongPoint ETFs has built a specialized ETF company that is the only one of its kind in the Canadian ETF marketplace with the goal to build multiple distinct families of exceptional ETFs to empower Canadian investors. LongPoint was the fastest growing ETF provider in Canada, on a percentage basis, in 2025. LongPoint is one of the newest entrants into the Canadian ETF marketplace built by a team of experts with over 70 years of experience designing, building and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Hawkins

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 224-9132

