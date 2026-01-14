MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Qryptonic Launches Q-Scout 26 to Prioritize Post-Quantum Migration by Data Sensitivity Early enterprise assessments show long-lived intellectual property routinely protected by cryptography that may expire before the data does

Based on recent authorized enterprise assessments across large, IP-intensive environments, Qryptonic consistently observed a common pattern: cryptography was widely deployed, but cryptographic decisions were not aligned with how long the underlying data remains sensitive. Systems protecting decades-long intellectual property were frequently treated the same as short-lived operational traffic, resulting in materially different risks being managed as equivalent.

Unlike traditional vulnerability scanners that flag cryptography as "weak" or "strong," Q-Scout 26 is designed to produce prioritized migration roadmaps. The platform distinguishes between systems using identical algorithms but protecting data with vastly different lifespans and business impact, enabling decision-grade prioritization rather than undifferentiated findings.

"Every other tool tells you what's broken today. Q-Scout tells you what breaks next, how severe the exposure could be, and where to spend your budget first," said Elliot Jung, Vice Chairman, Cybersecurity at Qryptonic, and Cybersecurity Specialist affiliated with Brookhaven National Laboratory. "That's the difference between a vulnerability list and a migration roadmap. CISOs don't need more findings. They need actionable decisions."







Q-Scout 26 operationalizes Harvest Now, Decrypt Later risk by translating cryptographic posture and data characteristics into time-horizon exposure assessments. Its autonomous discovery engine identifies assets, cloud services, and third-party dependencies that manual inventories often miss, then maps cryptographic usage across everything it finds.

"What stands out across these environments isn't a lack of encryption, but a lack of prioritization," said Garrett Melich, Member of Qryptonic's Defense Innovation Council, who spent more than two decades with the CIA. "Organizations are protecting data with vastly different lifespans using the same cryptographic foundations. Quantifying that difference is what turns quantum readiness from a theoretical concern into an actionable program."

Federal transition efforts are already underway. OMB Memorandum M-23-02 requires federal agencies to inventory cryptographic systems, and NSA CNSA 2.0 establishes post-quantum transition expectations for national security systems. Similar requirements have historically extended into regulated private-sector environments over time.

Q-Scout 26 is available immediately for enterprise and regulated-industry engagements.

About Qryptonic

Qryptonic is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm founded in 2024, focused on post-quantum readiness, cryptographic risk discovery, and enterprise migration strategy. The company works with regulated, IP-intensive organizations across critical infrastructure and technology sectors. Qryptonic's advisory leadership includes former national security, defense, and enterprise cybersecurity executives. The company is headquartered in Miami and supports deployments across North America and Europe.

