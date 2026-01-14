MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Puure(R) Develops Advanced Filtration Technology to Address PFAS, Pesticides and Tap Water Contaminants

Concerns around tap water contaminants such as PFAS, pesticides and chemical residues have increased public interest in household water filtration in recent years. In response to this growing awareness, Puure® has developed an advanced tap mounted filtration system designed to address these emerging concerns.







Puure®, a water filtration brand focused on everyday household use, applies a combination of fine filtration and activated carbon technology to reduce common contaminants present in tap water. The system operates directly at the tap, filtering water instantly as it is used for drinking and cooking.

PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," alongside agricultural pesticides and industrial by products, have become a growing topic of discussion across Europe. While municipal water treatment standards vary by region, many households are choosing to add an additional layer of filtration at the point of use as awareness around chemical contaminants increases.

Puure®'s filtration system is housed in a stainless steel casing and designed as a durable alternative to plastic filtration products. By combining advanced filtration materials with a compact form factor, the system aims to deliver effective filtration without bulky installations or disposable plastic components.

Unlike under sink filtration systems that require plumbing work or professional installation, the tap mounted filter installs directly onto existing taps. This allows households to integrate filtration technology into daily routines with minimal disruption and without permanent modifications.

The replaceable cartridge design allows filtration performance to be maintained over time, while the stainless steel exterior supports long term reuse. This approach aligns with a broader shift toward sustainable and efficient household products that prioritise durability and reduced material waste.

By filtering water directly from the tap, Puure® positions its technology as an alternative to bottled water and plastic based filtration products. The system is designed to support households seeking greater control over water quality while reducing reliance on single use plastics.

As awareness around chemical contaminants continues to grow, Puure® plans to expand distribution across additional markets, responding to increasing demand for accessible and effective tap water filtration technology that combines performance, sustainability and ease of use. More details can be found at

