Parvis Closes 2025 With Nearly $120M In Capital Raised Through Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to broadening access to institutional-quality opportunities, today announced that the Parvis platform facilitated nearly $120 million in capital raises in calendar year 2025.

This milestone reflects Parvis's third full calendar year as a licensed Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) and growing demand for efficient, compliant access to private market investments through an integrated technology, compliance, and distribution platform.

2025 Platform Highlights:



~$120 million facilitated through the Parvis platform in calendar 2025.

54+ private offerings across income, development, private REITs, private credit and select alternative strategies.

Investor reach: Thousands of active qualified investors and 200,000+ opted-in prospects (as of Dec 31, 2025).

First-half FY2026 revenue of $1,209,781 compared with $396,189 in the same period of 2024, as disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 2, 2025.

Growing asset classes: Continued platform expansion across asset classes and geographies, including hospitality-focused strategies, fintech lending solutions, select global investment opportunities, and an expanded regional footprint with new projects across Canada.

Launched issuer marketing as a new platform service, providing compliant investor outreach, investor education, campaign execution, and CRM-integrated reporting to support capital raising efforts. Established strategic partnerships with various groups expand investor education, supporting broader access to private market education and products.

"2025 was a formative year for Parvis. We've facilitated nearly $120 million in capital raises during our third full year of operations supporting our view that Canada needs a modern, technology-enabled platform that connects qualified investors with quality private market opportunities while giving issuers efficient, compliant distribution," shared David Michaud, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Parvis. "Our momentum has been driven by three factors: a growing network of licensed advisors with trusted relationships, a broader range of offerings aligned to different investor objectives, and a comprehensive suite of compliance, marketing, and technology services that help advisors and issuers execute."

Operational Execution in 2025

Throughout 2025, Parvis demonstrated its ability to execute across multiple dimensions:



Transitioned to profitability in Q2 FY2026

Expanded service offerings beyond core distribution into marketing and advisory services

Strengthened leadership team with strategic appointments in finance, compliance, and legal

Maintained position as Canada's leading end-to-end private investment platform Expanding advisor network of licensed Dealing Representatives (+15) across Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax.

Building Toward a Billion-Dollar Platform

Parvis is positioned to participate in the ongoing shift toward private markets as allocators seek diversification beyond public securities. The Company's long-term objective is to significantly increase annual facilitated capital over the next five years, supported by:



Platform scalability: continued investment in workflow automation via ai/blockchain and investor/issuer experience to reduce friction.

National distribution: expansion of licensed advisor network across Canada

Product innovation: proprietary vehicles such as the Parvis Direct Access Fund alongside third-party issuer offerings. Strategic partnerships: relationships with financial institutions, capital partners and key industry players to broaden access to qualified investors.

"The private capital markets are evolving, and Parvis is at the forefront of that evolution," Michaud continued. "We're not only facilitating transactions, we're building the infrastructure for a more accessible, efficient, and transparent private investment ecosystem in Canada and abroad. With only three years of operations behind us, reaching nearly $120 million in platform capital raises in a year demonstrates the market's appetite for what we're building, and we're just getting started."

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+.

Disclaimers and Important Information

Facilitated capital figures refers to gross subscription volume processed on the Parvis platform during the period through applicable prospectus exemptions. Figures exclude redemptions and secondary market activity unless otherwise specified. Availability varies by jurisdiction and investor eligibility.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's growth trajectory and targets; platform expansion plans; strategic partnerships; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the continued growth of private capital markets; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

