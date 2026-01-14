Lithos Announces Board And Management Change

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - LiTHOS Group Ltd. (CSE: LITS) (OTC Pink: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q) (" LiTHOS " or the " Company ") announces the resignation of Jennie Choboter from the board of directors of LiTHOS (the " Board ") and as chief financial officer of the Company. LiTHOS would like to thank Ms. Choboter for her contributions to the Company and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavours.

Elyssia Patterson, of Vancouver, BC, has joined the Board following the resignation of Ms. Choboter. Ms. Patterson is CEO of Lycan Capital Corp., a corporate communications and marketing consulting company and has been a director and/or officer of several CSE listed companies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

For more information please contact:
1-877-LITHOS1 / 1-877-548-4671 or via email at ....



Source: Lithos Group Ltd.

