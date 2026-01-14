Doğuş Teknoloji Sponsors Uipath FUSION Baku, Highlighting The Rise Of Agentic AI In Business

MENAFN - AzerNews) Doğuş Teknoloji has announced its sponsorship of the UiPath FUSION Baku event, set to take place on January 15, 2026. The event will bring together the region's most visionary technology leaders, innovation pioneers, and automation experts to explore the transformative potential of Agentic AI in the business world,reports.

Under the theme“ROI with Agentic AI,” Doğuş Teknoloji will showcase its solutions and industry expertise, supporting organizations in turning AI into a strategic competitive advantage.

From Command-Based Systems to Decision-Making Systems

The“Agentic AI” approach, central to global UiPath FUSION events, aligns closely with Doğuş Teknoloji's technology vision for 2026. The company has defined the year as one of transformation, where traditional command-based systems will be replaced by AI-driven digital workforces. In this new era, AI-Native architectures will become standardized, and artificial intelligence will evolve from a code assistant into a full-fledged tool for business process management. Doğuş Teknoloji aims to lead this shift through solutions developed with its in-house engineering capabilities.

“2026 is the Year of Agentic AI”

Eray Gözener, Deputy CEO for Technology Operations and Cybersecurity at Doğuş Teknoloji, emphasized the growing strategic role of AI:

"At Doğuş Teknoloji, we consider 2026 the year of Agentic AI. Artificial intelligence has become the main decision-making mechanism within corporate architecture. Our participation in UiPath FUSION Baku reflects our commitment to this transformation and our dedication to contributing to the regional technology ecosystem. With our AI-Native architectural approach and autonomous process capabilities, we support businesses on their digital maturity journey and share concrete insights on how autonomous technologies enhance operations. We are determined to contribute to Azerbaijan's digitalization vision through our innovative solutions."

About Doğuş Teknoloji

Active across more than 10 sectors, Doğuş Teknoloji provides tailored technology solutions to numerous global companies. With a focus on people and innovation, the company leverages advanced analytical capabilities and fast, proactive problem-solving.

Doğuş Teknoloji's R&D center specializes in corporate solutions including RPA, data analytics, AI and machine learning, Generative AI, mobile and web applications, ERP and CRM, supported by partnerships with 35 global technology leaders. The company is recognized for delivering advanced applications, particularly in cybersecurity, and continues to explore emerging technologies such as blockchain, mobile, and wearable technologies to adapt to an ever-changing digital landscape.