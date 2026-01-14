Bp Introduces Innovative Drilling Fluid Recycling In Azerbaijan, Georgia, And Türkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

bp has launched a pioneering approach to recycling drilling fluids across the Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye (AGT) region, significantly reducing waste and optimizing operational costs, Azernews reports.

Drilling operations in the Caspian Sea can reach depths of up to 7,000 meters through complex sedimentary layers, requiring precise control at the drill head and throughout well formation. Specially formulated drilling fluids are essential for managing pressure, transporting cuttings, and cooling and lubricating the drill bit. These fluids are mixed, tested, and managed at bp's advanced drilling fluids facility (AFF), where offshore waste drilling mud is returned in bulk for treatment and disposal.

bp specialists have developed a data-driven method using smart testing combined with machine learning to determine whether waste drilling mud can be safely recycled and reused. This innovative process reduces analysis time from up to 90 minutes to just 15, providing fast, reliable results that keep drilling operations on schedule. Using historical data and only two to three key quality variables, the predictive model achieves 93–94% accuracy, enabling confident and timely decisions on fluid reusability.

Since its launch in 2023, the initiative has delivered tangible benefits:

Over 20,000 barrels of drilling fluids recycled.

Reduced vessel idle time at docks.

Recovery of waste oil for reuse.

Replication of the approach across bp operations worldwide.

This project highlights how innovation and collaboration can reduce industrial waste, unlock cost savings, and improve operational efficiency, demonstrating that sustainability is not just the right choice - it's also smart business strategy.