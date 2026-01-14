No Restrictions On Gas Supply Planned In Ukraine - Naftogaz
“Inaccurate information is spreading on Telegram channels about the alleged introduction of gas supply restriction schedules in the Khmelnytskyi region. We officially announce that there are no restrictions, either in Khmelnytskyi or in any other region of Ukraine, and none are planned,” the message says.
It is emphasized that gas supplies to all customers are being provided in full, despite constant enemy attacks on gas infrastructure.
Naftogaz urges Ukrainians to trust only official sources and refrain from spreading fake news and manipulation.Read also: Russians attack gas station with drone in Sumy region, casualties reported
As reported, the Ministry of Energy has warned of phishing emails allegedly sent on its behalf.
