Russia Uses Missile Carriers In Black Sea And Sea Of Azov Up To Three Times In One Month - Pletenchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"Consistently, they go out about two to three times a month and likewise use missiles two to three times. At the beginning of this year there was fairly large-scale use: there were two surface ships and a submarine, something we had not seen for quite a long time. Accordingly, the number of missiles was also higher than usual, but the overall trend remains unchanged," Pletenchuk said.

Russians afraid to deploy ships in Sea of Azov – Pletenchuk

According to him, on average there are several salvos per month, mostly during large-scale combined missile and drone attacks.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that the Russian ship and boat fleet in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov has no prospects for continued presence in the waters.

Photo: Facebook/Dmytro Pletenchuk