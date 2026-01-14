Five Mini-CHP Plants Built In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Petro Panteleev, the acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, during a briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We talked about five power plants. We completed the necessary tasks in December, which included installing all power plants and finishing the work. Currently, two are already operational, and three are undergoing commissioning. These are mandatory regulatory requirements that must be met,” Panteleev said.

According to him, two additional power plants are scheduled to be launched next month, with commissioning work set to begin at the end of February.

The total capacity is 66 MW, as specified by the official.

“This capacity is relatively significant, but... of course, it is not enough to cover the city's consumption in winter. Therefore, their work is aimed at supporting and supplying individual critical infrastructure facilities,” Panteleev said.

He also noted that there has been a concentration of enemy strikes on gas infrastructure. In this regard, in his opinion, it is necessary to diversify energy supplies, so a 20 MW diesel power plant has already been ordered. The construction of transformer substations is currently underway, and the power plant is scheduled to be launched in March.

As reported, about 400 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating.