Zelensky Discusses Air Defense, Frontline Supply, Issues With Territorial Recruitment Centers With Fedorov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

"A meeting with Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov. I am grateful to the members of parliament for supporting Mykhailo. We immediately identified the first priorities for the Ministry of Defense. The main one is air defense. There are concrete decisions that must be implemented as quickly as possible," Zelensky said.

According to him, the second priority should be strengthening the technological component in coordination with the military to halt the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, as well as resolving problematic issues related to supplying the front. In particular, an audit of defense funding will be carried out promptly. "Mykhailo will present ways to address the existing shortages. Decisions are also being prepared to increase pay for our warriors on the frontline," he noted.

A separate topic is drone supply. According to Zelensky, the Ministry of Defense must introduce a basic level of drone provision for combat brigades, as well as procure specialized drones to strike the enemy at greater depth along the front.

Under the new leadership, the Ministry of Defense will also propose systemic solutions to problems with TCCs. "Decisions have already been made to ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades. However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process that will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our state," Zelensky said.

In the near future, the Minister of Defense will present the ministry's new team, Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported, today the Verkhovna Rada supported the candidacy of Mykhailo Fedorov for the position of Minister of Defense, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The decision was backed by 277 lawmakers.

Photo: Office of the President