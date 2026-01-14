In Kyiv, Court Remands Schoolboy Who Attacked Teacher And Classmate With Knife Into Custody
The 14-year-old suspect is currently in hospital under police supervision. Immediately after completing treatment, he will be taken to a detention center.
As reported by Ukrinform, the investigation established that on the morning of January 12, in Kyiv, a ninth-grade student came to school wearing a balaclava, a helmet, and carrying two knives, which he had prepared in advance to commit the crime
In the locker room, the teenager put on a balaclava and helmet and went to the classroom door, where the lesson had already begun. There, he started kicking and punching the door. When the teacher opened it, he began stabbing her with a knife. He then stabbed his classmate, who was sitting at the second desk, several times.Read also: SBU detains collaborator in Kyiv who implemented Russian 'educational standards' in Crimea
The minor was charged under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2, Paragraph 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-attempted murder of two people.
