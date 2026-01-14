Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kyiv, Court Remands Schoolboy Who Attacked Teacher And Classmate With Knife Into Custody

2026-01-14 03:11:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

The 14-year-old suspect is currently in hospital under police supervision. Immediately after completing treatment, he will be taken to a detention center.

As reported by Ukrinform, the investigation established that on the morning of January 12, in Kyiv, a ninth-grade student came to school wearing a balaclava, a helmet, and carrying two knives, which he had prepared in advance to commit the crime

In the locker room, the teenager put on a balaclava and helmet and went to the classroom door, where the lesson had already begun. There, he started kicking and punching the door. When the teacher opened it, he began stabbing her with a knife. He then stabbed his classmate, who was sitting at the second desk, several times.

Read also: SBU detains collaborator in Kyiv who implemented Russian 'educational standards' in Crimea

The minor was charged under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2, Paragraph 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-attempted murder of two people.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine

UkrinForm

