War Update: 50 Combat Engagements On Front Line Since Morning, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors Most Active

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

As noted, Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding their lines, wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Today, Russian artillery shelled, in particular, Rohizne, Ulanove, Bezsalivka, Studenok, Volfyne and Kucherivka in Sumy Region, as well as Halahanivka, Khrinivka and Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv Region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack. In these sections of the front, Russian troops carried out 64 shellings today, three of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian army attacked seven times in the area of Vovchansk, toward Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory and Kruhle. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders advanced once toward Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka and were repelled.

In the Lyman sector, one combat engagement took place. Russian forces attacked in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, a combat engagement is ongoing in the area of Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, defenders stopped ten Russian attacks. The Russian army attempted to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia and Shcherbynivka, toward Sofiivka and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders tried 16 times to advance on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne and Filiia, toward Dorozhnie, Rodynske and Hryshyne. Thirteen of these attacks have already been repelled by the Defense Forces, while three engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sctor, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Sicheve and Zlahoda, toward Ivanivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Enemy aviation struck Havrylivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks in the area of Huliaipole, toward Dobropillia, Zelene and Sviatopetrivka. Two combat engagements have not yet concluded.

In the Orikhiv sector, a combat engagement is ongoing in the area of Prymorske.

Russian aviation struck Rizdvianivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the invaders have not conducted any offensive actions today.

In the remaining directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

