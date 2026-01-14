Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Ten Jet Drones Launched By Russians Toward Kyiv During Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The military notes that between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, Russian invaders intensified air attacks using jet UAVs toward Kyiv.

All necessary means, including aviation, were used to neutralize enemy drones.

As of 5:00 p.m., ten out of ten targets have been shot down. It is expected that after examining the wreckage, experts will determine the type and payload of these UAVs.

The enemy attack continues: Shahed-type kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted south of Kyiv.

Citizens are urged not to ignore the air raid alert. It is emphasized that combat operations are ongoing.

War update: 50 combat engagements on front line since morning, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka sectors most

As reported by Ukrinform, Air Defense Forces destroyed one ballistic missile and 89 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine from the evening of January 13 to the morning of January 14.