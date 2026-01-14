US Suspends Visas For Citizens Of 75 Countries, Including Russia And Iran - Fox News

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Fox News, citing a memo from the US foreign policy agency, according to Ukrinform.

According to the TV channel, the document contains an order for US consulate employees to refuse to issue visas while the Department of State reviews its screening procedures.

The list of countries whose citizens are temporarily denied visas includes Russia, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, and others.

The suspension will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the agency reassesses the visa application process.

As noted, last November, the Department of State sent instructions to US missions around the world to apply new screening rules in accordance with the so-called“public charge” provision of immigration law.

The instructions instruct consular staff to deny visas to applicants who, in the agency's assessment, rely on public benefits from the US government. Several factors are considered when making decisions, including health, age, English proficiency, financial status, and potential long-term medical care needs.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 4, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order (proclamation) imposing a complete ban on entry into the United States for citizens of 12 countries due to threats to national security: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. In addition, partial entry restrictions were imposed on citizens of seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

On December 26, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced new immigration control protocols. Now, all non-US citizens, including holders of a United States Permanent Resident Card, are required to be photographed at every point of entry and exit.