Opposition In Czech Parliament To Try Again This Week To Dismiss Okamura

This was reported to Ukrinform by Olga Richterová, Chair of the Pirate Party's parliamentary faction and Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies.

“Most likely, we will resubmit this proposal - either by me personally or by one of the other representatives of the five democratic opposition parties - this Thursday, and we will persistently continue to do so,” Richterová said.

According to her, the opposition parties will again propose the dismissal of Tomio Okamura from the post of speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, as he“has clearly demonstrated that he has no respect for constitutional values.”

"His scandalous statements, accompanied by scandalous behavior, also harm the security interests of the Czech Republic, and we do not want him to represent us abroad. This certainly has a very significant impact on relations with Ukraine, which is heroically fighting for all of us, and we are well aware of this," said the MP.

That is why the Pirates initiated a petition to dismiss Tomio Okamura. Richterová emphasized the excellent cooperation of all five opposition parties on this issue, thanks to which 92 signatures were collected-all that the opposition was able to obtain.

However, the government majority has 108 deputies, so it was able to block even the inclusion of the issue on the agenda the day before.

"But it is critical that we return to this issue again and again, that we keep reminding them. We know that even minor but constant pressure can wear away even the hardest rock. And this is not a trivial matter, because all five opposition parties agreed that Mr. Okamura's statements and actions crossed all possible boundaries, and we all signed a demand for his dismissal," Richterova said.

As reported, on January 13, the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic began a session in Prague to discuss the issue of trust in the government. On Tuesday, ministers of the new government and some deputies spoke. On Wednesday, the debate continues, with mainly opposition representatives speaking.

