40 Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Electricity, 471 Without Heating

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on television by Kateryna Pop, a spokeswoman for Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Currently, 40 buildings are completely without power, and a technical solution is being sought to restore power to them in a different way (...). As for the situation in the city, emergency power cuts are currently in effect,” she said.

According to her, the power supply situation on the left bank of Kyiv has improved significantly, although it was critical immediately after the January 9 attack. At the same time, due to system overload, the entire capital cannot return to stabilization power outage schedules.

According to Pop, 471 buildings in the city remain without heating.

As reported by Ukrinform, seven districts of Kyiv were affected by the massive Russian attack on the city that took place on the night of January 9. The most damage in the capital occurred on the left bank.