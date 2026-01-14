Russian Assault Troops Intensify Their Attempts To Infiltrate Northern Part Of Pokrovsk - AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Operation Task Force "East" on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the northern part of Pokrovsk remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders. Soldiers promptly detect all enemy movements and inflict damage on them with fire.

Ukrainian defenders also control the northern part of Myrnohrad, preventing the Russian army from bringing military equipment into its southern part. Search and strike operations are continuing in the city to block further enemy advances.

The Defense Forces provide their units with the necessary means to maintain combat readiness in low temperatures. Logistics remain difficult. Heavy drones and ground robotic systems are used for supplies.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled a total of 28 enemy assaults in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East".

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Russian invaders had attempted 16 times to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Filiia, toward Dorozhnie, Rodynske, and Hryshyne. Thirteen of their attacks have been repelled so far, and three combat engagements are ongoing.

“Ptakhy Madiara” thwarted Russian assault in Donetsk direction

Ukrainian units continue to conduct active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 12, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an increase in attempts by the Russian army to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovs with assault groups.