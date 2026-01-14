Zelensky Slams Kyiv's Preparedness For Emergency In Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

Summing up the results of an energy meeting, Zelensky said: "We separately analyzed the situation in our cities – the situation is especially difficult in Kyiv. Also Odesa, the Dnipro region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and several other cities and regions. A lot has been done, as we see, particularly in Kharkiv – the local authorities there got prepared. Kyiv, unfortunately, has done significantly less – very little has been done in the capital. And even these days I do not see the necessary intensity – this all needs to be urgently corrected now. Decisions must be made."

Five mini-CHP plants built in Kyiv

He noted that the legally formalized state of emergency in the energy sector, which the government must declare, would provide more opportunities to respond – the Cabinet of Ministers will greatly simplify everything related to connecting backup energy equipment to the grid.

"I have ordered that opportunities be increased for electricity imports – all business opportunities. Kyiv and other cities must have more support points for people, many more Points of Invincibility," Zelensky concluded.

Kyiv City Military Administration spokesperson Kateryna Pop said on January 14 that following the massive attack on January 9, 40 buildings in Kyiv remained without electricity and 471 without heat. Due to overloads in the system, the capital still cannot return to stabilization outage schedules.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine