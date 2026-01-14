Government To Review Curfew Rules During Extreme Cold

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on Facebook following a meeting on emergency circumstances in Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrinform reports.

"First – a permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in the city of Kyiv. Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector. The First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been assigned to oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions, as well as to address practical issues," Zelensky said.

Secondly, he called on government officials to intensify work with partners to obtain the necessary equipment and additional support. According to Zelensky, the Cabinet of Ministers will ensure maximum deregulation of all procedures for connecting backup power equipment to the grid under such circumstances.

"Work is also underway to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine," Zelensky added.

Zelensky slams Kyiv's preparedness for emergency in energy sector

"Third – I have tasked the Government with preparing a review of curfew regulations for this extremely cold weather. People must have the greatest possible access to assistance points, and businesses – every opportunity to plan their operations according to the situation in the energy system," he said.

He stressed that the number of Points of Invincibility in Kyiv must be increased and existing ones inspected.

"We expect proposals from the Ministry of Education and Science and from local authorities regarding formats for the educational process during this state of emergency. It is crucial that state institutions, businesses, and all levels of local government now work coherently and in coordination. The outcome of each contributes to the collective result for the entire country," Zelensky said.

Kyiv City Military Administration spokesperson Kateryna Pop said on January 14 that following the massive attack on January 9, 40 buildings in Kyiv remained without electricity and 471 without heat. Due to overloads in the system, the capital still cannot return to stabilization outage schedules.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine