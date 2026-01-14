Six Air Defense Systems Destroyed In 48 Hours: Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Russian Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Between January 12 and 14, Ukrainian defenders used middle-range strike systems to destroy a Tor air defense missile system and a Vityaz 50N6E radar of the Russian army in the Mariupol district, Donetsk region, a Buk-M1 system in the Volnovakha district, as well as Russian occupiers' Buk, Strela-10, and Tor-M2 air defense systems in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

The strikes were carried out at distances ranging from 46 to 160 kilometers behind the front line.

The warheads used weighed more than ten kilograms, which, according to the commander, "leave no chance for combat capability of these lightly armored but high-value enemy systems."

Ukrainian UAVs destroy key Russian radar system in Donetsk region

As of the morning of January 14, Ukraine's General Staff estimated that Russia has lost at least 1,275 air defense systems since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: gov