World-Renowned Comedy Sensation Tape Face To Perform Live Aboard Star Voyager From 9 Jan 5 Feb 2026 Sailings.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"9 Jan – 5 Feb 2026: Get ready for laughter at sea as international comedy star Tape Face delivers special live performances onboard Star Voyager."StarCruises is delighted to announce that Star Voyager will bring laughter to the high seas as internationally acclaimed silent comedy star Tape Face takes the stage for a limited-time performance run from 9 January to 5 February 2026 sailings, during the ship's seasonal deployment from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang).

14 January, 2026 - Singapore - StarCruises is delighted to announce that Star Voyager willbring laughter to the high seas as internationally acclaimed silent comedy star Tape Face takesthe stage for a limited-time performance run from 9 January to 5 February 2026 sailings,during the ship's seasonal deployment from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang).

Best known for his standout appearances on America's Got Talent as well as his own resident show in the US in 2017, Tape Face has captivated audiences worldwide with his distinctivebrand of wordless comedy. Blending physical theatre, expressive mime and perfectly timedvisual humour, his performances transcend language and age, making them universallyappealing to families, couples and multi-generational travellers alike.

Guests sailing during this special period will be treated to exclusive live performances by TapeFace at Star Voyager's main theatre, Zodiac Theatre. Featuring his signature use of props, playful audience interaction and deadpan comedic timing, each complimentary show promisesan evening of unexpected laughter and unforgettable entertainment.

“Tape Face's internationally recognised comedy adds a fresh and exciting dimension toour onboard entertainment,” said Michael Goh, President, StarDream Cruises.“Hisuniversal appeal perfectly complements Star Voyager's regional itineraries and diverseguest profile. At StarCruises, we strive to elevate the cruise experience beyonddestinations and onboard amenities by creating special moments through world-classperformances such as Tape Face, with many more to come.”

During Star Voyager's seasonal deployment from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via PortKlang) until early February 2026, the ship will operate a series of engaging 3 Night and 4Night cruises, offering guests the flexibility to enjoy short yet enriching cruise getaways. Theseitineraries connect key regional destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (via PortKlang), Phuket and Medan, allowing travellers to experience vibrant cities, cultural highlights, and relaxing days at sea within a single, seamless journey.

In addition to Tape Face's headline performances, guests can enjoy a wide range of onboard experiences designed to suit every travel style, from Interior, Oceanview and Balcony staterooms to the luxurious Palace Suites. Entertainment includes large-scale theatrical productions and live music, while families can take part in interactive games and activities. Dining options range from Halal and international cuisine at The Lido to specialty offerings atSophia, while bars and lounges provide relaxed spaces to unwind with ocean views. Leisureand wellness are equally well catered for, with the Sanctuary Pool, fitness facilities, open-airdecks and spa amenities ensuring a balanced blend of entertainment, relaxation and discoverythroughout each sailing.

Guests are invited to catch Tape Face on the open seas and turn their cruise holiday into alaughter-filled escape. For more information or to book, visit orcontact your preferred local travel agent.

StarDream Cruises: The Cruise Line that Knows Asia Best.

Officially launched on 26 March 2025, StarDream Cruises combines over three decades of cruising expertise, usheringin a new era of extraordinary voyages across Asia and beyond. The cruise line introduces two iconic brands-StarCruises and Dream Cruises - each offering a distinct experience that honours the legacy of their predecessorswhile elevating the standard for world-class cruising in Asia.

StarCruises brings affordable, lifestyle-driven cruising to the Asian market with intimate, mid-sized ships thataccommodate up to 2,000 guests, offering a more personal cruising experience across Southeast and East Asia aboardthe Star Voyager and Star Navigator cruise ships. Meanwhile, Dream Cruises redefines luxury cruising with expansive ships that cater to more than 3,000 guests, offering exclusive privileges and premium amenities. The Genting Dream, Dream Cruises' flagship, is homeported in Singapore year-round, sailing to various destinations in Malaysia, Indonesiaand Thailand.

With decades of experience in hospitality and cruising, StarDream Cruises is set to redefine the cruise experience, catering to a diverse range of markets, offering tailored experiences that appeal to various demographic segments.

For media enquiries, please contact:

(Mr) Ong Hsieh Lien:...

(Ms) Cherry Yip:...

(Ms) Mandy Lam:...