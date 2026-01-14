Allergic Rhinitis Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Regeneron Pharma, Allergy Therapeutics, Inmunotek, UCB Pharma, Orexo AB, Hyloris Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Allergic Rhinitis Companies in the market include - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapeutics, Inmunotek, UCB Pharma, Orexo AB, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Yingu Pharmaceutical, Glenmark Specialty S.A., Pfizer, Oxagen Ltd, Idorsia Pharma, Magna Pharma, Glenmark Specialty, Bayer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Allergic Rhinitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Allergic Rhinitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Allergic Rhinitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Allergic Rhinitis Market Report:



The Allergic Rhinitis market size was valued approximately USD 10,400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2025, The National Allergy Centre of Excellence (NACE) at Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) collaborated with 17 Australian general practices and allergy clinics to launch the ARISE trial, targeting adolescents and young adults aged 14 to 29 who suffer from hay fever, also referred to as allergic rhinitis.

In 2023, the allergic rhinitis market size in the US was the largest among the 7MM, reaching approximately USD 3,600 million, with expectations for further growth by 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the largest allergic rhinitis market size among EU countries, with USD 1,358 million, while Spain recorded the smallest market size at USD 604 million.

In 2023, the allergic rhinitis market size in Japan was estimated at approximately USD 2,347 million, representing 23% of the total market across the 7MM.

The anticipated launch of new allergic rhinitis therapies, including REGN5713-5714-5715, is expected to drive growth in the total allergic rhinitis market in the coming years.

According to DelveInsight's assessment, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis across the 7MM were estimated to be nearly 90 million in 2023.

In 2023, Japan reported the highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis, with approximately 26 million, and this number is expected to increase in the future.

In 2023, Germany recorded the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis among European countries, with approximately 10 million cases, followed by the United Kingdom with around 9 million. Spain had the fewest cases, with approximately 5 million.

In 2023, Japan reported 26 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis, representing about 30% of the total cases across the 7MM.

DelveInsight's analysis indicated that in 2023, approximately 20% of allergic rhinitis cases in the 7MM were mild, 60% were moderate, and 20% were severe.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were categorized into four age groups: 0-10 years, 10-17 years, 18-59 years, and 60 years and above. In 2023, the 18-59 years age group in the 7MM had the highest number of allergic rhinitis cases (~60 million), followed by the 60 and above, 10-17 years, and 0-10 years age groups.

Around 178 million common cases of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM and 68 million common cases in the EU4 and the UK were estimated by 2022

Some companies have initiated clinical trials investigating new treatment options, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN5713-5714-5715 and Grass MATA by Allergy Therapeutics as the potential therapies lined up for forecast in the 7MM in the DelveInsight therapeutics market model The Allergic Rhinitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Allergic Rhinitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Allergic Rhinitis market dynamics.

Allergic Rhinitis Overview

Allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, is an allergic response characterized by symptoms such as sneezing, nasal congestion, itching of the nose, and watery eyes. Triggers for hay fever include pollen, pet dander, mold, and insect allergens. Although hay fever symptoms can be distressing, relief can often be found through lifestyle adjustments, allergy medications, and immunotherapy, such as allergy shots.

Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Allergic Rhinitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis

Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Allergic Rhinitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Allergic Rhinitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Allergic Rhinitis Therapies and Key Companies



REGN5713- 5714-5715: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Grass MATA MPL: Allergy Therapeutics

MG01 + T517: Inmunotek

Levocetirizine: UCB Pharma

BLX-028914: Orexo AB

Bencycloquidium: Yingu Pharmaceutical

Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharma

GSP 301 NS: Glenmark Specialty S.A.

PF-03654764: Pfizer

OC000459: Oxagen Ltd

ACT-129968: Idorsia Pharma

STAHIST: Magna Pharma

GSP 301: Glenmark Specialty Azelastine hydrochloride (BAYR9258): Bayer

Allergic Rhinitis Market Strengths

The increasing prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis will augment the overall treatment and management landscape

Allergic Rhinitis Market Opportunities

Beneficial reimbursement policies with severity-based Allergic Rhinitis are expected to accentuate the growth of the treatment market

Scope of the Allergic Rhinitis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutic Assessment: Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and Allergic Rhinitis emerging therapies

Allergic Rhinitis Market Dynamics: Allergic Rhinitis market drivers and Allergic Rhinitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Allergic Rhinitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.