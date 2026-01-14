2023 International Printing Technology Exhibition Grand Opening

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2023 International Printing Technology Exhibition was recently opened in Shanghai, attracting printing industry experts, business representatives and technology enthusiasts from all over the world. The four-day exhibition, with an exhibition area of more than 50,000 square meters, brought together more than 500 exhibitors to showcase the latest printing technologies, equipment and materials.

The theme of the exhibition is "Innovation-driven, Green Printing", which aims to promote the sustainable development of the printing industry. At the exhibition, many companies displayed their latest achievements in digital printing, flexographic printing, screen printing and other fields. Among them, the rapid development of digital printing technology has attracted widespread attention. Many companies have displayed efficient and environmentally friendly digital printing solutions to meet the market's demand for personalization and small-batch production.

In addition to equipment display, the exhibition also set up a number of technical forums and seminars, inviting well-known experts in the industry to share the latest market trends and technological innovations. Participants conducted in-depth discussions on hot topics such as intelligent manufacturing, automated production, and environmentally friendly materials, promoting exchanges and cooperation within the industry.

During the exhibition, the organizers also organized a number of on-site demonstrations, allowing visitors to experience the latest printing technology and equipment in person. This interactive form not only enhances the audience's sense of participation, but also provides exhibitors with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate product performance.

The successful holding of the 2023 International Printing Technology Exhibition not only showcased the latest development trends of the global printing industry, but also pointed out the direction for the future development of the industry. With the continuous advancement of technology and changes in market demand, the printing industry is moving towards a more intelligent and environmentally friendly direction. The successful conclusion of the exhibition marks the vigorous development of the printing industry under the wave of new technologies, and also lays the foundation for future cooperation and innovation.





