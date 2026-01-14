Price Of Tungsten Products On Dec. 16 2025 Tungsten Price Jumps To Integer Level, Approaching Market And Psychological Limits







Analysis of Latest Tungsten Market from Chinatungsten Online

The tungsten market is experiencing an accelerated upward trend, with daily increases reaching 4-7%. As of press time, tungsten concentrate prices have broken through the RMB 400,000 mark, APT prices have surpassed the RMB 600,000 mark, and tungsten powder prices are approaching the million RMB mark!

With the year-end approaching, a tense atmosphere prevails in the market. On the one hand, news of production shutdowns and maintenance at the raw material end, coupled with hoarding sentiment, has exacerbated market concerns about tightening supply, triggering the release of limited restocking demand and driving up tungsten prices. On the other hand, the continued price surge has led to tight cash flow in the market, and companies face year-end pressure to collect payments and settle accounts, significantly suppressing market acceptance capacity and willingness to purchase. Overall trading is cautious, with transactions mainly consisting of long-term contracts and sporadic restocking.

Industry insiders point out that the tungsten price increase this year has far exceeded the support of real consumption, being largely driven by speculative demand. With increasing year-end financial pressure and further amplified market uncertainty, participants are advised to operate rationally and prudently, guarding against speculative fluctuations.

As of press time,

65% wolframite concentrate is priced at RMB 415,000/ton, up 190.2% from the beginning of the year.

65% scheelite concentrate is priced at RMB 414,000/ton, up 191.6% from the beginning of the year.

Ammonium paratungstate (APT) is priced at RMB 610,000/ton, up 189.1% from the beginning of the year.

European APT is priced at USD 800-825/mtu (equivalent to RMB 500,000-515,000/ton), up 146.2% from the beginning of the year.

Tungsten powder is priced at RMB 990/kg, up 213.3% from the beginning of the year.

Tungsten carbide powder is priced at RMB 940/kg, up 202.3% from the beginning of the year.

Cobalt powder is priced at RMB 510/kg, up 200% from the beginning of the year.70% ferrotungsten is priced at RMB 550,000/ton, up 155.8% from the beginning of the year.

European ferrotungsten is priced at USD 102.65-109.5/kg W (equivalent to RMB 507,000-541,000 per ton), up 141.1% from the beginning of the year.

Scrap tungsten rods are priced at RMB 575/kg, up 161.4% from the beginning of the year.

Scrap tungsten drill bits are priced at RMB 540/kg, up 136.8% from the beginning of the year.