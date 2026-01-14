Dinovite Expands Into Canine Oral Care With Triple Action Dental Chews Powered By A Clinically Studied Postbiotic

MENAFN - GetNews) Brand's first dental product supports fresher breath, plaque control, and a healthier canine oral microbiome

Dinovite, a trusted leader in canine nutrition and whole-body pet wellness, announced the launch of Dinovite Triple Action Dental Chews, marking the brand's first entry into dog dental care and the growing category of dental chews for dogs.

Designed to go beyond traditional dog dental treats, the chews support canine oral health at its source by addressing the oral microbiome, a key contributor to dog bad breath, plaque, tartar buildup, and other dental issues in dogs. Dinovite Triple Action Dental Chews deliver 3x the action-scrubbing teeth, freshening breath, and helping prevent plaque and tartar through a combination of mechanical cleaning and functional, science-backed ingredients.

At the core of the formula is a clinically studied postbiotic, shown in ingredient-level studies to reduce bad breath in dogs by lowering odor-causing compounds and disrupting plaque-forming oral biofilms linked to dental disease in dogs.







Advanced Oral Care That Works Below the Surface

Expert-formulated for canine oral health and veterinarian-reviewed, Dinovite Triple Action Dental Chews are designed for safe, daily use as part of a consistent dog dental cleaning and oral care routine.

Ingredient-level clinical studies and laboratory research show:

- Average 85% reduction of odor-causing compounds in lab studies

- Up to 98% disruption of plaque-forming biofilms in lab studies

- Reduction of plaque- and tartar-causing microbes within 7 days

- Fresher breath in as little as 7 days

By reducing unwanted microbes while supporting beneficial bacteria, the chews help promote a healthier, more balanced canine oral microbiome-an important factor in long-term dental care for dogs' teeth and gum health.







Clean Ingredients, Designed for Dogs

The chews are made with clean, functional ingredients and contain no artificial colors or flavors. The formula includes a clinically studied postbiotic, baking soda, polyphosphates, zinc, and plant extracts. A textured tooth-shaped design with a filled center helps scrub teeth down to the gumline, while a beg-worthy flavor encourages daily use-making these chews an easy addition to daily dog dental care.

“We designed this chew to address the oral microbiome-the true root of bad breath and plaque,” said Dr. Inke Pateau-Robinson, Senior Nutrition & Research Manager, R&D – Cats & Dogs at Dinovite.

A Natural Evolution for Dinovite

Founded in 2000, Dinovite was built on a simple mission: fix the cause, not the symptoms. Since joining the Compana Pet Brands family in 2021, the brand has helped more than one million pets through science-backed nutrition that supports whole-body health.

“Oral health is foundational to overall health,” added Dr. Pateau-Robinson.“These dental chews are a natural extension of Dinovite's whole-body approach.”

About Dinovite

Dinovite is a canine wellness brand dedicated to supporting whole-body health through clean, effective, science-backed nutrition. Dinovite is part of the Compana Pet Brands family.