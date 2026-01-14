SERVPRO Team Spinner Backs New Jersey's First Nationally Recognized Restoration Apprenticeship Program

Central Union County, NJ - January 14, 2026 - SERVPRO Team Spinner announced its support for the newly approved Restoration Apprenticeship 101 Program, which marks a significant step for workforce training in the state. This initiative is the first nationally recognized registered apprenticeship of its kind in New Jersey's restoration industry and is formally registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The program combines structured on-the-job learning with classroom instruction, offering participants practical experience alongside formal teaching. Apprentices are expected to gain both hands-on training and industry-recognized certifications, which could equip them with skills applicable to restoration and related industries. While this program aims to help participants meet existing industry standards, it also opens the door to new opportunities for a diverse group of future restoration professionals.

“Supporting this program aligns with our ongoing efforts to foster professional growth in restoration services,” said Tim Duetsch, Commercial Business Development for SERVPRO Team Spinner.“This initiative is aimed at helping to create a well-trained workforce that could meet current and future needs in property restoration while contributing to the industry's quality and reliability.” The importance of this program is evident in how it addresses a growing demand for skilled labor in sectors where safety and technical proficiency are paramount.

The Restoration Apprenticeship 101 Program represents a noteworthy development in workforce training, as it expands formal training opportunities in an industry where practical skills and certifications are highly valued. Apprenticeships like this are likely to help fill skill gaps and provide structured pathways into careers that combine learning with earning. These apprenticeship programs are widely recognized as effective solutions for building a skilled, industry-ready workforce, especially in trades that require both technical knowledge and safety certifications.

The program is designed with the intention of enhancing the restoration industry by equipping new workers with both the hard and soft skills they need to excel. Apprentices will benefit from learning directly from experts in the field, experiencing real-world job scenarios that will prepare them for various restoration challenges. As the industry continues to evolve, especially with the rise in natural disasters and emergencies requiring restoration, the need for qualified professionals will grow. This program could play a key role in meeting that demand by producing well-prepared employees who can contribute to the sector's long-term sustainability.

SERVPRO, a long-standing national leader in cleanup and restoration since 1967, operates through more than 2,200 local franchises across the United States and Canada. The franchise network responds to a variety of residential and commercial restoration needs, including cleanup after water damage, fire and smoke events, mold remediation, and other property restoration services. Each local team, including SERVPRO Team Spinner, engages in ongoing professional training, often through SERVPRO's training facilities and IICRC-certification programs, helping field staff stay current with industry knowledge. This emphasis on continuous education ensures that SERVPRO franchises maintain their competitive edge by staying informed about the latest techniques and industry developments.

By supporting this new apprenticeship program, SERVPRO Team Spinner underscores its commitment to both industry excellence and workforce development. This move is in line with the company's broader strategy of fostering partnerships with key organizations and stakeholders to promote professional growth. It highlights SERVPRO's long-standing dedication to building a future for the restoration industry, where well-prepared professionals are ready to meet challenges head-on and contribute to the growth of the field.

With this new apprenticeship program now recognized at the national level, SERVPRO Team Spinner's support highlights a collaborative effort between employers and workforce training models that could benefit both employees and the wider community. The program could also serve as a potential model for other locations aiming to strengthen workforce development in skilled trades while supporting broader economic growth. Industry leaders, along with local businesses, could consider this initiative as a benchmark for future educational partnerships, which could ultimately lead to more skilled professionals entering the workforce.

About SERVPRO Team Spinner

SERVPRO Team Spinner is part of a national franchise system that provides cleanup and restoration services for residential and commercial properties affected by fire, water, smoke, mold, and other emergencies. The team is trained in industry-recognized methods and certifications, helping property owners restore damaged sites efficiently while minimizing disruption. Supporting workforce development initiatives like the Restoration Apprenticeship 101 Program reflects SERVPRO Team Spinner's ongoing commitment to training, industry excellence, and community resilience.