Literature Analysis (IF 19.9) VHH: The Next-Generation Biologic For Unlocking Brain Disease Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews) In the fields of neuroscience and drug development, enabling therapeutic molecules to efficiently enter the brain is one of the key challenges in tackling brain-related disorders. Conventional antibody-based drugs, due to their large molecular size, struggle to cross the blood-brain barrier, which limits the scope of antibody applications in the brain. However, VHH Antibodies derived from camelids overcome this challenge with their unique advantages, offering groundbreaking new opportunities for the treatment of brain diseases.

This article draws on an authoritative review published in Trends in Pharmacological Sciences to provide an in-depth analysis of the significant development potential of this emerging technology platform.

Definition and Advantages

Origin and Structure

VHH Antibodies, also known as nanobodies, are naturally occurring variable domain fragments of heavy-chain antibodies found in camelids (including alpacas and camels). Unlike conventional IgG antibodies, which consist of two heavy chains and two light chains, VHH antibodies are composed solely of the heavy-chain variable domain, representing the smallest functional antigen-binding fragment.

Characteristics

VHH Antibodies have a molecular weight of approximately 15 kDa, only one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies, but larger than typical small-molecule drugs. Their unique size allows them to combine the advantages of both antibody drugs and small-molecule drugs