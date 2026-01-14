Literature Analysis (IF 19.9) VHH: The Next-Generation Biologic For Unlocking Brain Disease Therapies
This article draws on an authoritative review published in Trends in Pharmacological Sciences to provide an in-depth analysis of the significant development potential of this emerging technology platform.
Definition and Advantages
Origin and Structure
VHH Antibodies, also known as nanobodies, are naturally occurring variable domain fragments of heavy-chain antibodies found in camelids (including alpacas and camels). Unlike conventional IgG antibodies, which consist of two heavy chains and two light chains, VHH antibodies are composed solely of the heavy-chain variable domain, representing the smallest functional antigen-binding fragment.
Characteristics
VHH Antibodies have a molecular weight of approximately 15 kDa, only one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies, but larger than typical small-molecule drugs. Their unique size allows them to combine the advantages of both antibody drugs and small-molecule drugs
