GMCELL Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Packs: The Reliable Power Solution​

At GMCELL, we are proud to offer a wide range of high-quality nimh battery packs that are designed to meet the diverse power needs of our customers. Our Ni-MH battery packs are known for their excellent performance, long lifespan, and environmental friendliness.​







Battery Pack Specifications​

We offer Ni-MH battery packs in a variety of voltage options, including 2.4V, 3.6V, 4.8V, 6V, 7.2V, 9.6V, 12V, 14V, 18.5V, and 24V. This wide range of voltage options allows you to choose the battery pack that is best suited for your specific application. Whether you need a low-voltage battery pack for a small electronic device or a high-voltage battery pack for a more powerful application, we have the right solution for you.​

Optional Cell Models​

Our Ni-MH battery packs are available with a choice of cell models, including AA, AAA, C, and SC. Each cell model has its own unique characteristics and advantages, allowing you to select the one that best meets your requirements.​

AA Cells: AA cells are one of the most commonly used cell sizes and are known for their versatility. They are widely used in a variety of applications, such as remote controls, toys, flashlights, and digital cameras. Our AA Ni-MH cells offer high capacity and long lifespan, making them a reliable choice for your power needs.​

AAA Cells: AAA cells are smaller in size compared to AA cells and are often used in applications where space is limited. They are commonly found in devices such as wireless mice, keyboards, and small electronic toys. Our AAA Ni-MH cells provide excellent performance and are designed to deliver consistent power even in high-drain applications.​

C Cells: C cells are larger in size and offer higher capacity compared to AA and AAA cells. They are typically used in applications that require more power, such as portable radios, lanterns, and some power tools. Our C Ni-MH cells are built to withstand heavy use and provide long-lasting power for your demanding applications.​

SC Cells: SC cells are a relatively new cell size that offers a good balance between capacity and size. They are often used in applications where a higher capacity is required but space is still a consideration. Our SC Ni-MH cells are designed to provide reliable power and are suitable for a wide range of applications, including digital cameras, portable music players, and some medical devices.​

Cell Discharge Rates​

The discharge rate of a battery cell refers to the rate at which it can deliver power. Our Ni-MH battery packs are available with different cell discharge rates, allowing you to choose the one that is best suited for your application. A higher discharge rate means that the battery can deliver more power in a shorter period of time, making it suitable for applications that require high power output, such as power tools and some electronic devices. On the other hand, a lower discharge rate is more suitable for applications that require a steady and continuous power supply, such as remote controls and some low-power electronics.​Features and Benefits​

High Energy Density: Our Ni-MH battery packs offer high energy density, which means they can store a large amount of energy in a relatively small size. This makes them ideal for applications where space is limited but high power is required.​

Long Lifespan: GMCELL Ni-MH battery packs are designed to have a long lifespan, with the ability to withstand hundreds or even thousands of charge-discharge cycles. This makes them a cost-effective choice in the long run, as you won't need to replace them as frequently as other types of batteries.​

Low Self-Discharge Rate: Ni-MH batteries have a relatively low self-discharge rate compared to some other rechargeable battery technologies. This means that they can retain their charge for a longer period of time when not in use, ensuring that they are ready to use when you need them.​

Environmentally Friendly: Ni-MH batteries are considered to be more environmentally friendly compared to some other types of batteries, as they do not contain toxic heavy metals such as mercury or cadmium. They are also recyclable, which helps to reduce waste and protect the environment.​

Reliable Performance: Our Ni-MH battery packs are engineered to provide reliable performance in a wide range of operating conditions. They are able to deliver consistent power output, even in extreme temperatures and high-drain applications, ensuring that your devices operate smoothly and efficiently.​

Applications ​ GMCELL Ni-MH battery packs are suitable for a wide range of applications, including but not limited to:​

Consumer Electronics: Our battery packs are commonly used in various consumer electronic devices, such as remote controls, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, portable music players, and wireless keyboards and mice.​

Power Tools: Ni-MH battery packs are also a popular choice for power tools, as they can provide the high power output required for these applications. They are used in tools such as cordless drills, screwdrivers, and saws.​

Medical Devices: In the medical field, our Ni-MH battery packs are used in a variety of devices, including medical monitors, diagnostic equipment, and portable medical devices. Their reliability and long lifespan make them an ideal choice for these critical applications.​

Industrial Applications: Our battery packs are also used in industrial applications, such as backup power systems, emergency lighting, and some types of machinery. They are able to provide reliable power in harsh environments and are built to withstand the rigors of industrial use.​

Customization Options​

At GMCELL, we understand that every customer has unique power requirements. That's why we offer customization options for our Ni-MH battery packs. Whether you need a specific voltage, capacity, or cell configuration, we can work with you to develop a customized battery pack solution that meets your exact needs. Our experienced team of engineers and technicians will work closely with you to understand your requirements and design a battery pack that provides the optimal performance and reliability for your application.​

Quality Assurance​

We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality Ni-MH battery packs. All of our products are manufactured in accordance with strict quality control standards and undergo rigorous testing to ensure their performance and reliability. We use only the highest quality materials and components in the production of our battery packs, and our manufacturing processes are designed to minimize the risk of defects and ensure consistent quality. In addition, we offer a comprehensive warranty on all of our products, giving you peace of mind knowing that you are investing in a reliable and durable power solution.​

If you are looking for a high-quality, reliable, and environmentally friendly Ni-MH battery pack solution, look no further than GMCELL. With our wide range of battery pack specifications, optional cell models, and customization options, we are confident that we can meet your power needs. Contact us today to learn more about our products and how we can help you find the perfect battery pack for your application.