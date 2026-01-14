Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U30TIR-35 30X EO+IR Dual-Sensors Object Tracking Gimbal Camera


2026-01-14 03:07:45
Professional Vision. Intelligent Power. Mission-Ready.

The Viewpro U30TIR-35 is a high-performance dual-sensor gimbal camera engineered for industrial UAV applications. Combining a 30× optical zoom EO sensor with a 640×512, 35mm LWIR thermal imager, it delivers exceptional clarity, long-range detection, and multi-environment situational awareness.

Dual-Sensor Intelligence

  • 30× Optical Zoom EO Camera2.13MP high-resolution sensor with 30× optical + 12× digital zoom for long-range detail capture.

  • 35mm Uncooled Thermal Camera640×512 LWIR detector with 12μm pixel pitch, 1–8× digital zoom, and multiple color palettes.

  • PIP Dual-View FusionEO + IR simultaneous display enables fast comparison and decision-making.

Ultra-Long DRI Performance

Designed for long-distance surveillance and inspection:

TargetDetectionRecognitionIdentification
Person (1.8×0.5m) 1458 m 365 m 182 m
Vehicle (4.2×1.8m) 4472 m 1118 m 559 m

Perfect for wide-area monitoring, power line inspection, forest fire early warning, and SAR missions.

Mission-Ready Design

  • Aerodynamic spherical structure optimized for multirotor and VTOL drones

  • High-speed cruise up to 180 km/h

  • -20°C ~ +50°C environmental durability

  • 45 Hz / 2-hour vibration test certification

The U30TIR-35 ensures stable, reliable imaging even in harsh environments.

Flexible Installation & Quick Deployment

  • Supports upright / inverted mounting

  • Viewpro quick-release systemSwap payloads in under 2 seconds for rapid mission transitions

  • Compatible with multiple UAV platforms

Complete Interface & Metadata Support

  • Outputs: Micro HDMI / HDMI / IP

  • Control: TCP/UDP, UART/SBUS, PPM/PWM

  • Supports Mavlink & KLV metadata

  • Compatible with Viewlink, Vstation, MissionPlanner, QGC, SmartAP

  • Built-in HTTP/SMB allows direct access to SD card files via browser

Optional Temperature Measurement

-20°C to 150°C0°C to 550°C(Extended ranges available upon request)

Ideal for firefighting, power line inspections, and thermal diagnostics.

Applications

  • Public safety & law enforcement

  • Utility and power line inspection

  • Forest fire monitoring & early detection

  • Search and rescue (SAR)

  • Disaster assessment

  • Environmental monitoring

  • Emergency response

For more information, please visit the product U30TIR-35 or comtact us:...

