U30TIR-35 30X EO+IR Dual-Sensors Object Tracking Gimbal Camera
|Target
|Detection
|Recognition
|Identification
|Person (1.8×0.5m)
|1458 m
|365 m
|182 m
|Vehicle (4.2×1.8m)
|4472 m
|1118 m
|559 m
Perfect for wide-area monitoring, power line inspection, forest fire early warning, and SAR missions.
Mission-Ready Design
Aerodynamic spherical structure optimized for multirotor and VTOL drones
High-speed cruise up to 180 km/h
-20°C ~ +50°C environmental durability
45 Hz / 2-hour vibration test certification
The U30TIR-35 ensures stable, reliable imaging even in harsh environments.
Flexible Installation & Quick Deployment
Supports upright / inverted mounting
Viewpro quick-release systemSwap payloads in under 2 seconds for rapid mission transitions
Compatible with multiple UAV platforms
Complete Interface & Metadata Support
Outputs: Micro HDMI / HDMI / IP
Control: TCP/UDP, UART/SBUS, PPM/PWM
Supports Mavlink & KLV metadata
Compatible with Viewlink, Vstation, MissionPlanner, QGC, SmartAP
Built-in HTTP/SMB allows direct access to SD card files via browser
Optional Temperature Measurement
-20°C to 150°C0°C to 550°C(Extended ranges available upon request)
Ideal for firefighting, power line inspections, and thermal diagnostics.
Applications
Public safety & law enforcement
Utility and power line inspection
Forest fire monitoring & early detection
Search and rescue (SAR)
Disaster assessment
Environmental monitoring
Emergency response
For more information, please visit the product U30TIR-35 or comtact us:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment