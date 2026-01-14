High-Precision Quad-Sensor Gimbal Payload The H4T Series
The H4T is a quad-sensor, high-performance gimbal payload integrating an EO zoom camera, thermal imaging sensor, laser rangefinder, and AI intelligent recognition module. Built for industrial and public-safety UAV applications, the H4T delivers stable, high-definition imagery through its three-axis stabilization system and provides powerful situational awareness for missions requiring accuracy and reliability.
Core Features
Quad-Sensor Integration: EO zoom camera, thermal imager, laser rangefinder, and AI computing unit combined in one compact payload.
Laser Ranging & Target Positioning: Supports long-distance ranging and real-time geographic coordinate calculation.
AI Intelligent Detection: Built-in AI algorithms enable real-time object detection, classification, and auto-tracking.
Three-Axis Stabilized Gimbal: Ensures smooth imagery under dynamic flight conditions.
Multi-Protocol Compatibility: Supports S.Bus, UART, SDK, and other mainstream UAV interfaces.
Lightweight & Highly Integrated Design: Improves flight efficiency and maximizes platform compatibility.
Key Functional Highlights
* 30–40x Optical Zoom EO Camera (to be updated based on the final spec)
* High-Sensitivity Thermal Sensor with multiple pseudo-color modes
* Laser Rangefinder with XXX–XXXXm distance capability (actual value to be inserted)
* AI Auto-Tracking / Smart Object Locking
* Photo / Video / OSD Data Overlay Support
* Compatible with mainstream HD video transmission modules
Applications
√ Public safety patrol and law enforcement
√ Forest fire monitoring & hotspot detection
√ Powerline inspection and fault positioning
√ Oil & gas pipeline inspection
√ Search & rescue missions
√ Geological monitoring and slope evaluation
Legal Disclaimer:
