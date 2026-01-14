High-Precision Quad-Sensor Gimbal Payload The H4T Series

The H4T is a quad-sensor, high-performance gimbal payload integrating an EO zoom camera, thermal imaging sensor, laser rangefinder, and AI intelligent recognition module. Built for industrial and public-safety UAV applications, the H4T delivers stable, high-definition imagery through its three-axis stabilization system and provides powerful situational awareness for missions requiring accuracy and reliability.

Core Features

Quad-Sensor Integration: EO zoom camera, thermal imager, laser rangefinder, and AI computing unit combined in one compact payload.

Laser Ranging & Target Positioning: Supports long-distance ranging and real-time geographic coordinate calculation.

AI Intelligent Detection: Built-in AI algorithms enable real-time object detection, classification, and auto-tracking.

Three-Axis Stabilized Gimbal: Ensures smooth imagery under dynamic flight conditions.

Multi-Protocol Compatibility: Supports S.Bus, UART, SDK, and other mainstream UAV interfaces.

Lightweight & Highly Integrated Design: Improves flight efficiency and maximizes platform compatibility.

Key Functional Highlights

* 30–40x Optical Zoom EO Camera (to be updated based on the final spec)

* High-Sensitivity Thermal Sensor with multiple pseudo-color modes

* Laser Rangefinder with XXX–XXXXm distance capability (actual value to be inserted)

* AI Auto-Tracking / Smart Object Locking

* Photo / Video / OSD Data Overlay Support

* Compatible with mainstream HD video transmission modules

Applications

√ Public safety patrol and law enforcement

√ Forest fire monitoring & hotspot detection

√ Powerline inspection and fault positioning

√ Oil & gas pipeline inspection

√ Search & rescue missions

√ Geological monitoring and slope evaluation