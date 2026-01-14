Pakistan Interior Minister Visits SIBOASI: Deepening Cooperation To Forge A New Engine For Joint Growth In The Sports Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 15, Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Deputy Minister of the Interior of Pakistan, visited SIBOASI for an inspection and research tour. He was accompanied by Mr. Liao Wang, Founder of the Asian Pickleball Federation (Shenzhen), Mr. Liang Guangdong, Standing Committee Member of the Taishan Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and relevant leaders from New Silk Road (Beijing) Model Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Wan Houquan, Founder and Chairman of SIBOASI, along with the senior management team, warmly received the delegation.







The Pakistan Interior Ministry delegation observed and experienced SIBOASI's nationally recognized smart sports initiatives, including the“9P Smart Community Sports Park” and the“Little Genius No. 1 Smart Sports Center,” both awarded as“National Intelligent Sports Typical Cases” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the General Administration of Sport of China. At the pickleball training hall, Deputy Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and his team enthusiastically picked up paddles and immersed themselves in the unique charm of digital pickleball.











During the meeting, Deputy Minister Muhammad Azam Khan stated that Pakistan, as a leading force in the sports industry in South Asia, has been vigorously promoting robust development in the field of sports in recent years. He highly praised SIBOASI's achievements in the smart sports industry and expressed hope that SIBOASI would take an interest in the development of Pakistan's sports sector, working together to achieve mutual success in sports and health initiatives.







Chairman Wan extended a warm welcome to Deputy Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and expressed sincere gratitude for the delegation's recognition of SIBOASI's developmental successes. Chairman Wan emphasized that SIBOASI's mission is to bring health and happiness to everyone, and empowering people through sports is the company's historical mission and responsibility. He noted that Pakistan has an excellent sports tradition, and the current government is further advancing sports development as a national strategy. SIBOASI will actively contribute to the development of sports and people's livelihoods in Pakistan, working under the guidance of the country's national sports strategy and in collaboration with private economic entities to create a new engine for joint growth in the smart sports industry.







