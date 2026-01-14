Why Insert Medals Are So Popular In The Award Industry

(1) Incredibly Cost-Effective1

Unlike traditional zinc alloy medals where each design requires a new mold, insert medals use the same metal frame and only the center artwork changes. This makes them ideal for events with 10–50 different categories.

(2) Fastest Production Time Among All Custom Medals

Printed inserts can be completed in 24 hours, and the medal frames are often stocked in popular sizes. This makes insert medals one of the fastest medals to produce-a key advantage for last-minute event orders.

(3) Creative Flexibility

Whether you want designs inspired by the Olympic medal, bright and colorful running graphics, or personalized school icons, insert artwork can be changed instantly without mold costs.

(4) Perfect for Bulk Wholesale Buyers

Distributors, award stores, and resellers love customized blank insert medals, which allow them to stock the frames and add their own inserts locally.

This is why global wholesalers search for customized blank insert medals suppliers-and why we are a preferred factory partner.

Huizhou KungFu Craft is committed to delivering high-quality custom insert medals, customized blank insert medals, spinner medals, running medals, and Olympic medal–style custom medals with factory-direct pricing.

Whether you're an award distributor, a sports event organizer, or a reseller looking for stable customized blank insert medals suppliers, we are ready to support your business with professional manufacturing power.







