Tim N. Denison Releases Ambitious Science Fiction Novel“Chrono Genesis & The Silent War”

A sweeping, thought-provoking saga explores unity, consciousness, and humanity's role in a hidden galactic struggle...

Author Tim N. Denison announces the release of Chrono Genesis & The Silent War, Volume I and II, an expansive science fiction novel that blends epic storytelling with deep philosophical themes centered on unity, freedom, and the power of shared consciousness.

Set in a future where humanity has expanded beyond Earth and into the stars, Chrono Genesis & The Silent War follows a growing alliance of humans and alien civilizations as they uncover a long-hidden truth: many intelligent species were created to serve ancient powers that manipulate consciousness through fear, isolation, and division. As the story unfolds, characters must confront not only external enemies but the limits placed on their own understanding of identity, freedom, and purpose.

At its core, the novel explores the idea that unity freely chosen is the most tremendous force in the universe. Through richly imagined worlds, complex characters, and high-stakes conflict, Denison presents a future where cooperation, empathy, and shared knowledge become weapons against oppression more potent than any technology.

“I wanted to write a story that reflects what humanity has always been capable of at its best,” Denison says.“Again and again throughout history, progress has come not through domination, but through people choosing to work together. This book is about that choice - on a galactic scale.”

Spanning both volumes, Chrono Genesis & The Silent War combines cinematic science fiction with thoughtful exploration of consciousness, making it appealing to readers who enjoy both action-driven narratives and idea-focused storytelling.

The novel (both volumes) is now available on Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and all major book retailers.

About the Author

Tim N. Denison is a science fiction author whose work centers on unity, shared purpose, and the belief that stories can inspire positive change. His writing reflects a lifelong conviction that humanity's greatest strength lies in cooperation rather than division, and that literature can serve as a bridge toward a more hopeful future. Chrono Genesis & The Silent War represent both his creative vision and his enduring hope for humanity.