Percy Martinez Listed Top Medical Malpractice Lawyers In Florida For 2026

(MENAFN- GetNews) Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers announced today that it has been recognized by the Daily Business Review for over 35 years of dedication to justice and impactful advocacy on behalf of medical malpractice victims and their families throughout South Florida. This milestone reflects the firm's longstanding philosophy of quality over quantity carefully selecting cases and devoting the resources necessary to achieve meaningful results. "From the day I started practicing in 1993, I believed that if we were very careful about the cases we took, did high-quality work, and did everything possible for our clients, good cases would find their way to us without having to actively promote ourselves," said Percy Martinez, founder of the firm. "Looking back, that philosophy has proven true." About Percy Martinez Percy Martinez has been practicing law since 1993. He began his career working with the late Attorney General of the United States, Janet Reno, before transitioning to plaintiff's advocacy. Over the past three and a half decades, he has built a reputation representing victims of medical negligence in complex cases throughout Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, and courts across Florida. Honors and Recognition Percy Martinez has received numerous honors and recognitions throughout his career, including:

Recognition Awarding Organization Top Lawyer in Medical Malpractice (Plaintiffs) 2016–2024 Miami Magazine (Voted by Peers) Top 100 SuperLawyers® in Florida SuperLawyers® Top 50 SuperLawyers® in South Florida SuperLawyers® Best Lawyers in America - Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs) Best Lawyers (Since 2018) Best Lawyers in South Florida Miami Magazine Leading Attorney of the Southeastern United States Goldline Research / Forbes Magazine AV Pre-eminent Rating Martindale-Hubbell National Litigator Award (2014) Trial Lawyers Board of Regents National Litigator Award (2015) Trial Lawyers Board of Regents Florida Trend Legal Elite Florida Trend Magazine Florida Trend Legal Elite Hall of Fame Florida Trend Magazine (Approximately 185 Members) Five-Time Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer The Florida Bar Board Certified - Civil Trial Advocacy National Board of Trial Advocacy Board Certified - Civil Pre-Trial Practice Advocacy National Board of Trial Advocacy Board Certified - Medical Malpractice Law American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys (One of Approximately 17 in Florida) Member - American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) ABOTA (Invitation Only) Lifetime Member - Million Dollar Advocates Forum Million Dollar Advocates Forum (Fewer Than 1% of U.S. Lawyers) Top 100 Trial Lawyers The National Trial Lawyers (Invitation Only) Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® (Invitation Only)

Landmark Medical Malpractice Case Results

Over the past 35 years, Percy Martinez Law Firm has achieved numerous significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of medical malpractice victims and their families:

Case Type Result Outcome Surgical Error Approximately $8.25 Million Routine procedure resulted in permanent injury after surgical team missed documented warning signs; one of the largest surgical error awards in Florida that year Birth Injury Approximately $6 Million Infant suffered severe brain damage during delivery; medical team failed to respond to fetal distress signals documented in monitoring strips Nursing Home Neglect Approximately $4.5 Million Preventable death due to inadequate staffing, poor training, and failure to follow established protocols Misdiagnosis Approximately $3.2 Million Delayed cancer diagnosis resulted in disease progression to advanced stage; multiple missed opportunities for earlier detection Hospital Negligence Approximately $2.8 Million Patient suffered permanent complications after hospital staff failed to monitor post-operative condition; systemic failures in nursing care Anesthesia Error Approximately $2.5 Million Patient suffered brain damage due to anesthesiologist's failure to properly monitor oxygen levels during surgery Emergency Room Negligence Approximately $2.1 Million Patient discharged prematurely from ER despite presenting with symptoms of heart attack; returned hours later with permanent cardiac damage Medication Error Approximately $1.9 Million Wrong medication administered to patient resulting in severe allergic reaction and permanent organ damage Failure to Diagnose Stroke Approximately $1.7 Million Emergency room physicians missed signs of stroke; delayed treatment resulted in permanent neurological damage OB-GYN Negligence Approximately $1.5 Million Failure to perform timely C-section resulted in birth complications and permanent injury to infant

Speaking Engagements and Legal Education

Percy Martinez has lectured at over 175 seminars and workshops sponsored by leading legal organizations on medical malpractice topics, including:

Sponsoring Organizations:



American Bar Association

The Florida Bar

Florida Justice Association (formerly Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers)

American Association for Justice (formerly Association of Trial Lawyers of America)

American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA)

Dade County Bar Association Broward County Bar Association

Medical Malpractice Topics:

Topics Case Results Jury Selection in Medical Malpractice Cases Strategies for voir dire in complex medical negligence litigation Diffusing the Defense Expert During Cross-Examination Techniques for challenging defense medical experts Hospital Liability Respondeat superior, corporate negligence, and apparent authority theories Birth Injury Litigation Themes in birth trauma and litigating catastrophically injured infant cases Holding the Hospital Accountable Non-delegable duty doctrine and alternative liability theories Proving Damages in Wrongful Death Cases Plaintiff's perspective on arguing damages at trial Medical Malpractice Trial Techniques Keys to winning from jury selection through closing argument Rules of the Road for Medical Negligence Using rules-based approach in closing arguments The Cardiovascular Patient in the Emergency Room Litigating ER negligence cases involving cardiac events Failure to Diagnose Cases Developing themes and trial strategy in delayed diagnosis litigation

Board Certifications

Percy Martinez holds the following board certifications in trial and medical malpractice law:

Certification Certifying Body Civil Trial Law (Five-Time Certified) The Florida Bar Civil Trial Advocacy National Board of Trial Advocacy Civil Pre-Trial Practice Advocacy National Board of Trial Advocacy Medical Malpractice Law American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys (One of Approximately 17 Lawyers in Florida)

Professional Memberships

Organization Status American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) Elected Member (Invitation Only) Million Dollar Advocates Forum Lifetime Member The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Selected Member (Invitation Only) America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® Selected Member (Invitation Only) Litigation Counsel of America Fellow Trial Law Institute Member Florida Justice Association Member American Association for Justice Member The Florida Bar Admitted 1997

Education

Degree Institution Year Bachelor's Degree University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida 1989 Juris Doctor Florida State University College of Law 1993

Medical Malpractice Practice Areas

Percy Martinez Law Firm represents clients in medical malpractice cases throughout Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, and across Florida:

Practice Area Description Surgical Errors Mistakes during surgery including wrong-site surgery, retained surgical instruments, and nerve damage Misdiagnosis and Delayed Diagnosis Failure to timely diagnose cancer, heart conditions, stroke, and other serious conditions Birth Injuries Cerebral palsy, brachial plexus injuries, and brain damage caused by delivery complications Nursing Home Neglect Bedsores, falls, medication errors, malnutrition, and abuse in nursing facilities Hospital Negligence Systemic failures in hospital care, inadequate staffing, and failure to follow protocols Anesthesia Errors Complications from improper anesthesia administration and monitoring Emergency Room Negligence Misdiagnosis, premature discharge, and failure to treat in emergency settings Medication Errors Wrong medication, wrong dosage, and dangerous drug interactions OB-GYN Negligence Failure to monitor fetal distress, delayed C-section, and prenatal care errors Wrongful Death Fatal medical errors resulting in loss of life

Firm Philosophy

"Unlike many medical malpractice firms that take on thousands of cases annually, we are selective," said Martinez. "We choose cases that have merit and where we can make a significant difference for the family or victim. If we select a case for representation, the client can expect it to be handled with the utmost attention to detail and care to maximize the possibility of success."

"Most clients who come to us have already been through something devastating. Going up against a physician, a hospital, or an insurance carrier with seemingly unlimited resources and teams of lawyers can feel impossible. That reality drives the work we do every day."

Consultations are free. The firm works on contingency - clients do not pay unless there is a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Law Firm

Percy Martinez Law Firm handles medical malpractice cases throughout South Florida. Surgical errors, misdiagnosis, birth injuries, nursing home neglect - cases that require obtaining thousands of pages of medical records, working with expert witnesses across multiple specialties, and preparing for trial from day one.

For over 35 years, the firm's work has been about more than winning cases - it's about holding negligent healthcare providers accountable and making a difference for families throughout South Florida and beyond.

Free Consultations Available

Percy Martinez Law Firm is dedicated to representing individuals who have been injured and families of relatives who have been killed as a result of medical malpractice and negligence. The firm has tried and argued cases in state and federal courts throughout Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, and across Florida.