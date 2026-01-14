Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Earns Top-Tier Recognition In Best Lawyers® 2026“Best Law Firms”
|Practice Area
|Recognition Level
|Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
|Tier 1
|Birth Injury Litigation
|Tier 1
|Nursing Home Negligence
|Tier 1
|Wrongful Death Litigation
|Tier 1
Miami Regional Tier 1 Rankings
|Practice Area
|Recognition Level
|Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
|Tier 1
|Birth Injury Litigation
|Tier 1
|Surgical Error Litigation
|Tier 1
|Nursing Home Negligence
|Tier 1
|Misdiagnosis and Delayed Diagnosis
|Tier 1
|Hospital Negligence
|Tier 1
|Wrongful Death Litigation
|Tier 1
|Emergency Room Negligence
|Tier 1
Percy Martinez also earned inclusion in the 2026 "Best Lawyers in America" directory for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, an honor announced in August.
The complete 2026 Best Law Firms report is available at
Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers Background
Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers has concentrated on medical malpractice litigation throughout South Florida for over 35 years. The practice handles cases involving surgical errors, diagnostic failures, birth injuries, and nursing home neglect - matters that demand extensive medical records review, coordination with expert witnesses across various specialties, and preparation for trial from the outset.
"Most families who contact us have already experienced something devastating," said Percy Martinez. "They've spent months trying to determine whether they have a viable case while dealing with the aftermath of a medical error. We take that burden off their shoulders."
The firm operates on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm secures a recovery on their behalf. Initial consultations are provided at no cost.
About Best Lawyers®
Best Lawyers® established its law firm ranking system in 2010, creating what has become a widely referenced evaluation of legal practices nationwide. The organization uses a peer-review methodology that incorporates feedback from practicing attorneys, client assessments, and documentation submitted by participating firms.
Firms that achieve tiered placement demonstrate what Best Lawyers® describes as a combination of practice quality and specialized legal knowledge. The ranking system presents recognized firms across three tiers at both national and metropolitan levels.
