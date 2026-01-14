Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Earns Top-Tier Recognition In Best Lawyers® 2026“Best Law Firms”

(MENAFN- GetNews) Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers has secured placement among the nation's premier law firms in the 2026 Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report, earning 12 distinctions across national and regional categories. The firm obtained national recognition in 4 medical malpractice practice areas and regional honors in 8 practice areas throughout the Miami metropolitan region. Best Lawyers® compiles its annual rankings through a comprehensive evaluation process that examines legal expertise, case results, and client outcomes. Firms submit detailed information that undergoes review by the Best Lawyers organization. The 2026 edition recognized approximately 2,202 firms at the national level and over 16,324 firms regionally across the United States. Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers received the following placements: National Tier 1 Rankings

Practice Area Recognition Level Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs Tier 1 Birth Injury Litigation Tier 1 Nursing Home Negligence Tier 1 Wrongful Death Litigation Tier 1

Miami Regional Tier 1 Rankings

Practice Area Recognition Level Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs Tier 1 Birth Injury Litigation Tier 1 Surgical Error Litigation Tier 1 Nursing Home Negligence Tier 1 Misdiagnosis and Delayed Diagnosis Tier 1 Hospital Negligence Tier 1 Wrongful Death Litigation Tier 1 Emergency Room Negligence Tier 1

Percy Martinez also earned inclusion in the 2026 "Best Lawyers in America" directory for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, an honor announced in August.

Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers Background

Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers has concentrated on medical malpractice litigation throughout South Florida for over 35 years. The practice handles cases involving surgical errors, diagnostic failures, birth injuries, and nursing home neglect - matters that demand extensive medical records review, coordination with expert witnesses across various specialties, and preparation for trial from the outset.

"Most families who contact us have already experienced something devastating," said Percy Martinez. "They've spent months trying to determine whether they have a viable case while dealing with the aftermath of a medical error. We take that burden off their shoulders."

The firm operates on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm secures a recovery on their behalf. Initial consultations are provided at no cost.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® established its law firm ranking system in 2010, creating what has become a widely referenced evaluation of legal practices nationwide. The organization uses a peer-review methodology that incorporates feedback from practicing attorneys, client assessments, and documentation submitted by participating firms.

Firms that achieve tiered placement demonstrate what Best Lawyers® describes as a combination of practice quality and specialized legal knowledge. The ranking system presents recognized firms across three tiers at both national and metropolitan levels.