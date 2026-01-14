Hanley Investment Group Arranges $4.8 Million Sale Of Newly Constructed Starbucks Café & Drive-Thru In Perris, Calif.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sale achieved a record high price per square foot for a single-tenant Starbucks sold in the Inland Empire"

PERRIS, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant Starbucks café and drive-thru in Perris, Calif. The sale price was $4.8 million. In the last 18 months, Hanley Investment Group has sold 18 single-tenant Starbucks properties valued at $55 million.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice President Bill Asher and Executive Vice President and Partner Jeff Lefko represented the seller and developer, Yellow Rose Ranch, LLC, an affiliate of The Lynch Group of El Segundo, Calif. The buyer, a private investor from Newport Beach, Calif., was represented by Betty Gulezyan of I.D.L. Home in Newport Beach.

"We procured a 1031 exchange buyer based in Orange County, secured the buyer within the first two weeks of formally marketing the property and achieved a sale at 97% of the list price," said Asher. "The sale represents one of the highest annual rents ever recorded for a Starbucks café drive-thru in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as the all-time highest price per square foot sale of a single-tenant Starbucks café drive-thru with an initial 10-year lease term in the Inland Empire."

The Starbucks is ideally located in one of the strongest Starbucks trade areas in the United States. It is one mile from a top 1% Starbucks location nationally, according to Placer, and nine of the 20 Starbucks stores within a 10-mile radius rank within the top 20% nationwide. The property is positioned to become a top-performing location, benefiting from overflow demand from nearby high-volume stores and increasing daytime population growth in the immediate area.

The 2,200-square-foot building, situated on a 0.75-acre parcel at 3939 Ramona Expressway, is located at the signalized hard-corner intersection of Ramona Expressway and Webster Avenue. The new 2025 construction Starbucks features a corporate 10-year triple-net lease with 10% rental increases every five years during the primary term and each of the four five-year options.

The building includes a double drive-thru and represents the newest Starbucks prototype. Starbucks, traded on NASDAQ under SBUX and rated BBB+ by S&P, has been named one of Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" from 2009 to 2025 and operates more than 40,000 stores in 84 countries.

The property is ideally located in the heart of a major, rapidly growing distribution and logistics hub, surrounded by more than 46 million square feet of existing distribution center space and an additional 13 million square feet planned or under construction. The region is home to established national distribution facilities operated by Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe's, General Mills, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Procter & Gamble, Skechers, Ross Dress for Less, Wayfair and Walgreens, collectively generating substantial daytime population and sustained demand for daily goods and services throughout the trade area.

The Starbucks is part of the Perris Gateway Commerce Center, a new mixed-use and logistics development that will include 950,000 square feet of modern logistics facilities and a 37,000-square-foot commercial center anchored by national retailers such as Taco Bell, Panda Express, Sonic, Shell and Ono Hawaiian BBQ. The project is expected to create nearly 2,000 new jobs, further increasing daytime population and reinforcing the long‐term strength of the location.

The site benefits from high-quality construction and exceptional regional access, positioned adjacent to the I‐215 freeway on/off‐ramps (143,000 cars per day) and within walking distance of Val Verde High School (320+ students). The property also offers excellent identity and visibility along Ramona Expressway, a major east/west arterial with 42,000 cars per day.

Perris is one of the fastest-growing cities in Southern California. The trade area includes more than 169,000 residents within a five-mile radius, an average household income of $157,000 within one mile, and more than 8,477 residential units planned in the city. The immediate one-mile radius has experienced nearly 89% population growth from 2010 to 2024, underscoring the long-term strength of the location.

"The Perris Gateway Commerce Center is transforming this corridor into one of the most dynamic logistics and retail hubs in the Inland Empire," said Asher. "This Starbucks is positioned at the front door of that growth, and investors clearly recognize the long-term value of being early in a market with this level of expansion." Asher added, "This sale underscores the continued strength of the Starbucks brand and the depth of investor demand for high-quality, daily-needs assets in top-performing trade areas. The Inland Empire continues to attract significant institutional and private capital, and this new Starbucks prototype is positioned to outperform for years to come."

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a $12.6 billion transaction track record specializing in the sale of retail properties nationwide. The firm's expertise, proven track record, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property‐specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service and more than 20 years of experience, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

For more information, visit .