Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Recognized By Daily Business Review For 35 Years Of Dedication To Justice

(MENAFN- GetNews) "Miami-Based Medical Malpractice Firm Featured for Philosophy of Quality Over Quantity and Landmark Case Results Throughout Florida" Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers announced today that the firm has been featured in the Daily Business Review recognizing 35 years of dedication to justice and impactful advocacy on behalf of medical malpractice victims and their families throughout South Florida. The Daily Business Review highlighted the firm's deliberate and focused approach to medical malpractice litigation. While other firms have pursued high caseloads and aggressive advertising, Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers has built its reputation on careful case selection and dedicating resources to maximize recovery for each client. "From the day I started practicing in 1993, I believed that if we were very careful about the cases we took, did high-quality work, and did everything possible for our clients, good cases would find their way to us without having to actively promote ourselves," said Percy Martinez, founder of the firm. "Looking back, that philosophy has proven true." A Legacy Rooted in Advocacy and Excellence Martinez began his career working with the late Attorney General of the United States, Janet Reno, before transitioning to plaintiff's advocacy. That background in public service shaped his approach to fighting for clients against well-resourced defendants including hospitals, physicians, and insurance carriers. Over the past three and a half decades, the firm has handled high-profile cases involving surgical errors, birth injuries, misdiagnosis, nursing home neglect, and wrongful death throughout Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, and across Florida. The firm has secured numerous verdicts and settlements exceeding $1 million, including cases where recoveries exceeded insurance policy limits. "Our commitment to our clients and to the practice of law generally has not been limited to just recovering money," said Martinez. "We have long believed in our obligation to do more-to hold negligent healthcare providers accountable and make a lasting difference." Landmark Medical Malpractice Case Results The Daily Business Review feature highlighted several of the firm's precedent-setting victories:

Case Type Result Description Surgical Error Approximately $8.25 Million Routine procedure resulted in catastrophic complications after surgical team missed documented warning signs; one of largest surgical error awards in Florida that year Birth Injury Approximately $6 Million Infant suffered severe brain damage during delivery; two other firms had rejected the case before Martinez obtained verdict for ongoing care and lost future earnings Nursing Home Neglect Approximately $4.5 Million Preventable death due to inadequate staffing and failure to follow protocols; settlement significantly exceeded facility's insurance policy limits Misdiagnosis Approximately $3.2 Million Delayed cancer diagnosis resulted in disease progression; records showed multiple missed opportunities for earlier detection Hospital Negligence Approximately $2.8 Million Permanent complications after hospital staff failed to monitor post-operative condition; case developed under corporate negligence and respondeat superior theories Anesthesia Error Approximately $2.5 Million Brain damage due to failure to properly monitor oxygen levels during surgery Emergency Room Negligence Approximately $2.1 Million Patient discharged prematurely despite heart attack symptoms; returned hours later with permanent cardiac damage

Recognition and Honors

Martinez has received numerous honors throughout his 35-year career, including:



Miami Magazine's Top Lawyer in Medical Malpractice (Plaintiffs) - Voted by peers every year since 2016

SuperLawyers® Top 100 in Florida and Top 50 in South Florida

Best Lawyers in America - Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs) since 2018

Florida Trend Legal Elite Hall of Fame - Approximately 185 members

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law - The Florida Bar (Five-time certified)

Board Certified in Medical Malpractice Law - American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys (One of approximately 17 in Florida)

Member - American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) - Invitation only Lifetime Member - Million Dollar Advocates Forum - Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers

Martinez has lectured at over 175 seminars sponsored by the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar, the Florida Justice Association, and the American Association for Justice on topics including jury selection, expert witness preparation, hospital liability, and trial strategy in medical negligence cases.

Firm Philosophy

"Most families who contact us have already experienced something devastating," said Martinez. "They've spent months trying to determine whether they have a viable case while dealing with the aftermath of a medical error. Going up against a physician, a hospital, or an insurance carrier with seemingly unlimited resources and teams of lawyers can feel impossible. That reality drives the work we do every day."

"Unlike many medical malpractice firms that take on thousands of cases annually, we are selective. We choose cases that have merit and where we can make a significant difference for the family or victim. If we select a case for representation, the client can expect it to be handled with the utmost attention to detail and care to maximize the possibility of success."

About Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles medical malpractice cases throughout South Florida, including Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa. The firm represents clients in cases involving surgical errors, misdiagnosis, birth injuries, nursing home neglect, hospital negligence, anesthesia errors, emergency room negligence, and wrongful death.

For 35 years, the firm's work has been about more than winning cases-it's about changing lives, holding negligent parties accountable, and making a difference for families throughout South Florida and beyond.

Consultations are free. The firm works on contingency-clients do not pay unless there is a recovery.