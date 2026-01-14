Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Recognized By Daily Business Review For 35 Years Of Dedication To Justice
|Surgical Error
|Approximately $8.25 Million
|Routine procedure resulted in catastrophic complications after surgical team missed documented warning signs; one of largest surgical error awards in Florida that year
|Birth Injury
|Approximately $6 Million
|Infant suffered severe brain damage during delivery; two other firms had rejected the case before Martinez obtained verdict for ongoing care and lost future earnings
|Nursing Home Neglect
|Approximately $4.5 Million
|Preventable death due to inadequate staffing and failure to follow protocols; settlement significantly exceeded facility's insurance policy limits
|Misdiagnosis
|Approximately $3.2 Million
|Delayed cancer diagnosis resulted in disease progression; records showed multiple missed opportunities for earlier detection
|Hospital Negligence
|Approximately $2.8 Million
|Permanent complications after hospital staff failed to monitor post-operative condition; case developed under corporate negligence and respondeat superior theories
|Anesthesia Error
|Approximately $2.5 Million
|Brain damage due to failure to properly monitor oxygen levels during surgery
|Emergency Room Negligence
|Approximately $2.1 Million
|Patient discharged prematurely despite heart attack symptoms; returned hours later with permanent cardiac damage
Recognition and Honors
Martinez has received numerous honors throughout his 35-year career, including:
-
Miami Magazine's Top Lawyer in Medical Malpractice (Plaintiffs) - Voted by peers every year since 2016
SuperLawyers® Top 100 in Florida and Top 50 in South Florida
Best Lawyers in America - Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiffs) since 2018
Florida Trend Legal Elite Hall of Fame - Approximately 185 members
Board Certified in Civil Trial Law - The Florida Bar (Five-time certified)
Board Certified in Medical Malpractice Law - American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys (One of approximately 17 in Florida)
Member - American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) - Invitation only
Lifetime Member - Million Dollar Advocates Forum - Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers
Martinez has lectured at over 175 seminars sponsored by the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar, the Florida Justice Association, and the American Association for Justice on topics including jury selection, expert witness preparation, hospital liability, and trial strategy in medical negligence cases.
Firm Philosophy
"Most families who contact us have already experienced something devastating," said Martinez. "They've spent months trying to determine whether they have a viable case while dealing with the aftermath of a medical error. Going up against a physician, a hospital, or an insurance carrier with seemingly unlimited resources and teams of lawyers can feel impossible. That reality drives the work we do every day."
"Unlike many medical malpractice firms that take on thousands of cases annually, we are selective. We choose cases that have merit and where we can make a significant difference for the family or victim. If we select a case for representation, the client can expect it to be handled with the utmost attention to detail and care to maximize the possibility of success."
About Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Percy Martinez - Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles medical malpractice cases throughout South Florida, including Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa. The firm represents clients in cases involving surgical errors, misdiagnosis, birth injuries, nursing home neglect, hospital negligence, anesthesia errors, emergency room negligence, and wrongful death.
For 35 years, the firm's work has been about more than winning cases-it's about changing lives, holding negligent parties accountable, and making a difference for families throughout South Florida and beyond.
Consultations are free. The firm works on contingency-clients do not pay unless there is a recovery.
