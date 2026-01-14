Aventura Eye Doctor, Dr. Bollar, And Style Site Optical Launch 2026 Vision Accessibility Initiative To Address Rising Eye Care Costs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Style Site Optical and Aventura Eye Doctor Dr. Teresita Bollar have launched the "2026 Small Business Vision Initiative." This Direct-to-Care model offers Miami-area businesses an affordable insurance alternative. For a flat $199 fee, employees receive a comprehensive eye exam with retinal imaging and designer glasses with premium anti-reflective lenses. This initiative simplifies wellness benefits, providing custom eyewear in just 3–5 days to boost local workplace productivity.

MIAMI, FL - January 13, 2026 - Style Site Optical and renowned Aventura Eye Doctor Dr. Teresita Bollar are pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 Vision Accessibility Initiative. This program is designed to meet the growing regional demand for high-quality ocular care by providing transparent, predictable pricing for boutique eyewear and comprehensive diagnostic services.

As healthcare costs continue to fluctuate, Style Site Optical is prioritizing community health by introducing a flagship eyewear program. Starting in 2026, the practice will offer a comprehensive package featuring designer frames and advanced progressive lenses with anti-reflective (AR) coatings for $399. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between boutique, high-fashion eyewear and clinical necessity.

“Our mission as a community-focused practice in Miami is to ensure that patients do not have to compromise between ocular health and financial considerations,” said Dr. Teresita Bollar.“By streamlining our 2026 service model, we are providing a high-tech, boutique experience at an accessible price point, ensuring that advanced lens technology and comprehensive screenings are available to all.”

Expanded Services for 2026 The 2026 initiative also introduces updated diagnostic service options. To encourage preventative care, Style Site Optical has simplified its professional service fees for patients without insurance coverage:



Comprehensive Ocular Examinations: $99*

Specialized Contact Lens Fittings: $149* Advanced Diagnostic Add-ons: The practice now offers accessible rates for digital retinal photography and specialized lens enhancements, such as Transition technology and protective scratch-coat warranties.



Clinical Standards and Policy Style Site Optical continues to uphold the highest clinical standards. All examinations are performed by licensed, board-certified optometrists, and eyewear is crafted by certified opticians. While the practice welcomes outside prescriptions, this accessibility initiative is a standalone program and cannot be combined with vision insurance plans. The program supports combined prescription totals up to 6.00 diopters, with custom solutions available for higher-range needs.

Dr. Bollar emphasizes that annual exams are critical for the early detection of systemic health issues and vision shifts. With the 2026 initiative, Style Site Optical remains the leading destination for Miami residents seeking personalized, high-fashion eye care backed by medical expertise.

To book an examination or to learn more about the 2026 Vision Accessibility Initiative, please visit StyleSiteOptical or visit the office located at 19013 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33180. *Prices are for a limited time only.

About Style Site Optical:

Led by Dr. Teresita Bollar, Style Site Optical is a premier Miami-based optometry practice. Combining clinical expertise with a passion for fashion-forward eyewear, the clinic provides comprehensive eye care, specialty contact lens fittings, and a wide array of international designer frames.