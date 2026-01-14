MENAFN - GetNews)



"Guangdong Huahong Raised Access Floor Co., Ltd."Guangdong Huahong is a top 10 Anti-static Floor manufacturer and China OA Network Floor factory based in Dongguan. Since 2019, they have specialized in OEM/ODM solutions, including the Calcium Sulfate Six-sided Van-steel Plate, Aluminum Alloy Anti-static Floor, and Inorganic Cement Floor. With ISO certifications and massive projects like Riyadh Airport, they provide the best Anti-static Floor solutions for data centers and 5A offices.

DONGGUAN, CHINA - As the digital era demands smarter, safer, and more flexible architectural foundations, Guangdong Huahong Raised Access Floor Co., Ltd. is proud to announce its expanded global initiative. Established in 2019 and headquartered in the world's manufacturing capital, Dongguan, Huahong is a top 10 Anti-static Floor manufacturer specializing in the R&D, production, and installation of world-class flooring solutions.

The Foundation of Modern Infrastructure

In today's high-tech landscape, facility managers and contractors face critical "pain points": equipment failure due to static discharge, chaotic cabling in smart offices, and the need for heavy load-bearing durability. Huahong addresses these challenges head-on.

"We don't just manufacture floor panels; we build the invisible infrastructure that powers data centers, airports, and financial hubs," says the Huahong leadership team. "Our ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, and ISO45001:2018 certifications are a testament to our commitment to quality, environmental stewardship, and safety."







Comprehensive Product Portfolio: A Solution for Every Sector

Huahong's product line is engineered for precision. As a top Calcium Sulfate Six-sided Van-steel Plate factory, the company provides solutions that balance acoustic performance with extreme durability.

1. Data Centers & Critical Tech: All Steel & Aluminum Solution

For environments where airflow and static control are life-or-death for hardware, Huahong is the best All Steel Anti-static Ventilation Floor supplier.



Aluminum Alloy Anti-static Floor: Non-magnetic and highly resistant to corrosion, making Huahong a top 10 Aluminum Alloy Anti-static Floor company for medical MRI rooms and clean workshops.

Aluminum Alloy Ventilation Floor: Engineered for high-precision cooling in semiconductor fabrication. Borderless All Steel Anti-Static Raised Floor: Providing a seamless, high-aesthetic finish for modern server rooms.

2. Commercial Excellence: OA Network Floors

Managing a "5A Office Building" requires flexibility. Huahong is a leading OA Network Floor manufacturer, offering OEM OA Network Floor services that allow for rapid reconfiguration of power and data lines.

Inorganic Cement Floor: For those seeking heavy-duty, fire-resistant, and cost-effective solutions, Huahong stands as a premier Inorganic Cement Floor supplier.

3. The Pinnacle of Strength: Calcium Sulfate Series

As a China Calcium Sulfate Six-sided Van-steel Plate company, Huahong offers the highest density flooring available.

Calcium Sulfate Anti-static Floor: The ultimate choice for luxury office towers and government institutions requiring high-load capacity and fire resistance. Huahong is the go-to Calcium Sulfate Anti-static Floor factory for bespoke ODM Calcium Sulfate Anti-static Floor projects.







Proven Global Track Record

Huahong's rapid growth is backed by massive successful domestic and international cooperation cases. Notable projects include:



International: Saudi Riyadh Airport ( 15,000m2 ), Saudi Arabia Education & Training Tech Research Institute ( 2,000m2 ), and the Hong Kong Central Building ( 5,000m2 ). Domestic: The GBA (Guangzhou) Science and Technology Financial Center Phase III ( 57,645m2 ) and Guangdong China Mobile Project ( 2,800m2 ).

Unrivaled Professional Services

Huahong distinguishes itself through a full-lifecycle service model:



Pre-sales: In-depth understanding of customer needs and best Anti-static Floor personalized recommendations.

In-sales: Flexible customized services and professional consulting to ensure a transparent transaction process. After-sales: A complete system ensuring quick problem solving, customer education, and community building.

Partner with a Professional Manufacturer Today

If you are looking to buy the best Anti-static Floor or need a reliable China OA Network Floor factory, Guangdong Huahong is your trusted partner. With patented technology and a commitment to excellence, they are ready to support your next large-scale project.





