MENAFN - GetNews) New Digital Platform Explores Community-Based Support for Young Adults Transitioning Out of Foster Care. A newly launched digital initiative is drawing attention for its focus on community engagement and visibility for young adults transitioning out of the foster care system-one of the most under‐reported and underserved social challenges in the United States. Developed by author and social‐impact advocate Sabrina Oxford, GLAM-Go Live, Auction, Movement-is an independently built online platform designed to uplift creators while shining a national spotlight on foster‐care survivors. GLAM encourages users to“Go Live with a Purpose,” offering a space where positive content, generosity, and community support take center stage in a digital world often dominated by noise and negativity than chasing followers or trends, GLAM emphasizes fundraising, dignity, and meaningful participation. It's a giving‐driven platform built for people who want their time online to matter-both for themselves and for the young adults who often age out of foster care with no safety net.

A National Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight. Each year, approximately 25,000 young adults age out of foster care in the United States without being adopted or reunified with family. Many exit the system without stable housing, financial support, or a safe place to go. For thousands,“graduation day” is followed not by celebration, but by the sudden reality of homelessness after surviving both early instability and the challenges of the foster‐care system itself studies show:1 in 5 become homeless within the first year of aging out. Fewer than 3% earn a college degree. Nearly 50% experience unemployment by age 24About 1 in 4 face incarceration within two years. Many report untreated trauma, food insecurity, and the absence of stable adult support. Despite these outcomes, the transition out of foster care receives limited public attention, and few scalable, community‐driven solutions exist.

GLAM was created in direct response to this long‐standing need. Instead of treating foster‐care outreach as a secondary cause, the platform embeds awareness and participation into its core design. Users engage with content that highlights lived experiences, entrepreneurship, and peer‐supported growth-creating a digital environment where visibility, dignity, and community presence are prioritized. GLAM's participation model emphasizes transparency, accountability, and nonprofit alignment. The platform encourages ethical fundraising and sustained involvement while offering a positive, uplifting space where kindness is the currency. As Oxford describes it,“The kindness brings you in. The community keeps you here.”

While many digital platforms prioritize rapid growth and monetization, GLAM's mission is to explore how online engagement can be used responsibly to support social‐impact initiatives. Organizers describe the project as an evolving experiment in community‐driven support rather than a traditional commercial venture.

About the Platform

GLAM is a digital initiative designed to connect communities, share stories, and provide visibility and support for emancipated foster‐care survivors. The platform emphasizes ethical engagement, mission‐driven participation, and community‐centered storytelling, offering a space where kindness, dignity, and purpose‐driven interaction take priority.

About Peoples Reach Out On Fostercare

Peoples Reach Out On Fostercare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocacy, awareness, and long‐term support for individuals transitioning out of the foster care system. The organization assists emancipated foster‐care survivors-and their first‐generation children-in completing their post‐secondary educational goals by reducing the burdens that often derail their progress. This includes support with housing, employment, food security, and other essential needs that parents typically continue to provide for their own children as they enter adulthood and explore career pathways. Peoples Reach Out On Fostercare focuses on stability, visibility, and community‐based solutions that help foster‐care survivors build a strong foundation for their future.

Multimedia and Platform Resources

The GLAM App Video and the GLAM Theme Song Video are available to introduce users to the platform's features, mission, and core values. Multimedia content-including music, captioned visuals, and storytelling elements-helps communicate the urgency of supporting foster‐care survivors and the purpose behind the GLAM movement.

Watch the: GLAM App Video

Listen to the: GLAM Theme Song

Through music, captions, and storytelling visuals, these videos help viewers understand GLAM's heart - a platform built to uplift foster‐care survivors and inspire kindness in action.

To know more about visit GLAM: Go Live, Auction, Movement