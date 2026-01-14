Colonel Aliou Tine Takes Over As New Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission In The Gambia (ECOMIG) Force Commander In The Gambia

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Colonel Aliou Tine, the newly appointed force commander of the Economic Community of west African states (ECOWAS) Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG), has pledged his commitment to refional security and supporting peaceful elections in close collaboration with Gmbian authorities and armed forces.

He made this pledge at a handing-and-taking-over ceremony at the ECOMIG Headquarters in Bakau on Thursday 8 January 2026, marking the official transfer of command from the outgoing Force Commander, Colonel Ndiagne Diouf.

The solemn ceremony was highlighted by the symbolic exchange of the ECOMIG command flag, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility between the two senior officers. The event brought together high-level dignitaries, including the Senegalese High Commissioner to The Gambia, the National Security Adviser, representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, senior officers of the Gambia Armed Forces, contingent commanders, as well as officers and men of ECOMIG.

In his acceptance remarks, Colonel Aliou Tine described his appointment as a great honour bestowed by ECOWAS and the Government of The Gambia.

He commended Colonel Diouf and his team for their achievements and pledged to preserve and build upon the legacy they have established. He also acknowledged the strategic importance of the forthcoming electoral period, reaffirming his commitment to supporting peaceful elections in close collaboration with Gambian authorities and armed forces.

In her remarks, Miata Lily French, ECOWAS Head of Mision, expressed gratitude to Colonel Diouf for his dedicated service to The Gambia and the sub-region. She noted that at a time when security challenges are increasing globally and regionally, ECOMIG's role remains vital in ensuring stability and creating an environment conducive for economic growth.

Madam French reiterated that since its deployment in 2017, ECOMIG has played a central role in maintaining peace and supporting democratic governance in The Gambia. Colonel Tine was assured of full support from mission headquarters and contingent commanders to ensure a successful completion of the ECOMIG mandate.

The outgoing Force Commander Colonel Ndiagne Diouf reflected on his one-year tenure, expressing deep appreciation to the Government and people of The Gambia, ECOWAS authorities, and mission leadership for their unwavering support.

He highlighted key achievements of his command, including medical assistance to over 8,000 people, the conduct of more than 100 security missions, and over 40 joint patrols with Gambian security forces.

